Skoda Kylaq to Mahindra BE 6: Five most talked-about new car launches in 2024

The Indian automotive market has witnessed a flurry of exciting new car launches in 2024, with several models despite the sales slowing down. There were still quite a lot of significant models that generated buzz among car enthusiasts. Here is a list of five such cars that drew the attention towards themselves.

The India 2.0 cars have been quite successful for Skoda. However, everyone was wondering whether Skoda would enter a sub-4 metre compact or not. Well, with the Kylaq, Skoda made a spark in the market once again. It will be based on the same platform as the Kushaq and the Slavia.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kWh 39.4 kWh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The prices of the Kylaq are between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It will be sold with just one turbo petrol engine that puts out 114 bhp and 178 Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Mahindra BE 6

The born electric vehicles were the most important products for Mahindra. There was the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, that are based on all-new INGLO platform. However, the BE 6 was the car that made a bigger splash in the Indian market because of its radical design that ensures that it will turn a lot of heads on the roads.

The price of the base variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is ₹18.90 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. It will be offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can go up to 535 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 682 km.

Also Read : Yearender feature: Five cars launched in 2024 that we loved to drive. And why

The Curvv EV was the biggest launch for the homegrown manufacturer. Again the biggest highlight of the Curvv EV is its coupe SUV design. It is offered with a 45 kWh battery pack and a 55 kWh unit. This means that the driving range of the Curvv EV is quite better than its current rivals.

The Curvv is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in three variants - Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

The Thar Roxx was one of the most awaited launches from the manufacturer. The Thar 3-door was a hit in the market but people still wanted a bit more practicality and space because the 3-door variant could not really serve as a primary vehicle for families.

This is where the Thar Roxx fits in the lineup of Mahindra. It is based on a ladder frame chassis and is offered with rear-wheel drive as standard. The top-end variants of the diesel engine are offered with 4x4 as well.

(Read more: MG delivers 201 EVs in a single day including Windsor EV & ZS EV. Check details)

The Windsor EV is the biggest launch for JSW MG Motor India. In fact, it has been the best selling electric vehicle since the deliveries have started and MG already has over 15,000 bookings. With the Windsor EV, the brand also introduced BaaS or Battery as a subscription.

The price of the MG Windsor EV is between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh. With the BaaS, the prices are between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, introductory.

The battery pack is a 38 kWh unit that has a claimed range of 331 km. Using DC charging, the battery pack can be topped up under an hour.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: