Skoda Kylaq fuel efficiency figures revealed

The Kylaq is the most important product for Skoda in the Indian market. The sub-4 metre compact SUV is currently the hottest segment in India and Skoda wants to capture a market segment of it. The Kylaq is now on sale in the Indian market and people would be able to check out the Kylaq in person in dealerships by the end of the month and deliveries will also start during the same time. Now, the brand has announced the fuel efficiency figures of the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq manual gearbox fuel efficiency

Skoda Kylaq with the manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.68 kmpl.

Skoda Kylaq automatic gearbox fuel efficiency

Skoda Kylaq with the automatic gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.05 kmpl.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Skoda Kylaq crash test at Bharat NCAP | Five-star safety rating | Safest sub-compact SUV in India

What powers the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq uses the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that is tuned for 113 bhp of max power and peak torque output of 178 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

(Read more: Skoda Kylaq to Mahindra BE 6: Five most talked-about new car launches in 2024)

What is the Bharat NCAP crash test rating for the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq scored a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test. It is now the safest sub 4-metre compact SUV in the Indian market. It managed to outscore the Mahindra XUV 3XO which was earlier the safest sub-4 metre compact SUV according to Bharat NCAP.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with more than 25 safety features. It comes with with six airbags, hot stamped steel panels, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, Stability Control and Traction Control.

Apart from this, there is also Multi Collision Brake, Electronic Differential Lock, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, High Speed Alerts, Central Locking, seatbelt pretensioners and reminders and rear parking sensors.

As you climb up the variant ladder, Skoda adds a rear parking camera with guidelines, hill hold control and anti theft alarm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: