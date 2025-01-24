Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 24, 2025: Maruti Suzuki announces price hike on all cars by up to 32,500. Check which models will get costlier

LIVE UPDATES
Maruti Suzuki announces price hike on all cars by up to ₹32,500. Check which models will get costlier
Latest news on January 24, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has announced price hike by up to ₹32,500 from February 1. The price hike will affect all the models in Maruti's lineup in India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
24 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki announces price hike on all cars by up to ₹32,500. Check which models will get costlier
- This is the first time this year that Maruti Suzuki will increase the price of its cars.
24 Jan 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
- Mahindra XUV 3XO uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been modified to run on fuel up to E85.
24 Jan 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV stalled after minor accident damaged sensors. Carmaker clarifies what went wrong
- The Mahindra BE 6 was involved in a minor crash with a Datsun model in Hyderabad recently.
24 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Hyundai plans to localise production in U.S. to mitigate tariffs and boost EV supply
- Hyundai Motor is in discussions with GM to supply electric vehicles while anticipating a slowdown in sales growth to 3-4% in 2025.
24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 24: 2025 Honda Activa launched, Ather Rizta gets multiple language support
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST