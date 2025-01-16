Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which 5 star safety rated SUV will you pick

The Skoda Kylaq became the latest entrant into the five star safety rated SUV in India under the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq scored 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The Kylaq is the first Skoda offering to be tested under the Bharat NCAP programme and joins the India-made Skoda Kushaq and Slavia , which secured five stars in the Global NCAP crash test results.

The Kylaq is the latest entrant into the sub-compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Interestingly, the Nexon and the XUV 3XO too scored a five star safety rating underBharat NCAP crash tests. Here’s a quick look at how the Kylaq, Nexon and 3XO fare against each other in terms of safety ratings and features.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety rating

The Kylaq which recently underwent the crash under Bharat NCAP, scored 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The Kylaq scored 15.035 points out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier test for adult occupant protection. The results rated both the occupant compartment and footwell as stable. The side-moving deformable barrier test saw the SUV score an impressive 15.840 points out of 16.

Concerning child occupant protection, the Kylaq scored a maximum of 16 out of 16 points in the frontal offset barrier test and a full 8 points in the side-moving deformable barrier test for 1.5 and 3-year-old children. The model also scored maximum points in the child seat assessment and 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle-based assessment.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV meanwhile, had scored 29.36 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test, while in the Child Occupant Protection (COP), it scored 43 points out of 49. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 13.36 points out of 16, while in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 points out of 16. In the Side Pole Impact Test as well, the SUV proved to have provided a good amount of protection to the occupants.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV had scored 32.22 points out of 34 in adult protection and 44.52 points out of 49 in child protection. In terms of side protection, the head, abdomen and pelvis showed good protection, and the chest showed adequate protection. Global NCAP also performs side pole impact in which there is good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection to the abdomen. The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. The model also complies with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and offers seatbelt reminders in all seating positions.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety features

In terms of safety equipment, the Kylaq gets six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, and EBD. The SUV also gets a traction control system (TCS) and motor slip regulation (MSR), hill hold control, electronic differential locking system, brake disc wiping, and rear parking sensors. The company says there are over 35 standard safety features on the Kylaq.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO also gets six airbags along with three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system. The car also includes Level-2 ADAS, which utilises a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO is equipped with disc brakes on all wheels, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.

As standard, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with 6 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, central locking and tilt and a telescopic steering wheel. There is also Hill Hold Control on offer that helps the driver in driving on steep hills. As you climb the variant ladder, Tata Motors adds a rear parking camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear defogger and front fog lamps with cornering. Additionally, the SUV also gets auto-dimming IRVM, Blind View Monitor and front parking sensors. Tata also offers convenience features such as automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers that can come in handy.

