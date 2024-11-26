Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price and specifications comparison

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in India recently as the Czech carmaker's most affordable SUV offering in the country. This sub-compact SUV entered a segment, which is one of the most crowded categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where some highly-in-demand models are present, including the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon .

While we have already brought to you how the Skoda Kylaq compares with its Kia and Tata rivals, in this story, let’s check out how its price and specifications fare against the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

Skoda Kylaq SUV was launched in India on November 6 at an introductory starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The rest of the lineup's pricing will be updated in December 2024. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means both these two SUVs come competitively priced against each other.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Dimensions

Dimensionally, Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, which makes it five millimetres longer, 38 mm slimmer and 28 mm shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The latter measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height. The XUV 3XO has a 2,600 mm wheelbase, which is 34 mm more than the Skoda Kylaq's 2,566 mm. The Skoda Kylq has a 446 litre boot space, which is 82 litre extra than the XUV 3XO 364 litre storage.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Specifications

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol motor generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options available along with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant draws energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

