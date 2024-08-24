Skoda Kylaq spotted with sunroof. Check video footage

The Skoda Kylaq has been spotted plying on the roads in Pune, India recently. The Czech carmaker recently revealed the name of its upcoming product in the sub-compact SUV segment. Previously, the carmaker had also shared multiple teaser images of the Kylaq as well. The video confirms some of the clearly visible, crucial details of the Kylaq.

The Kylaq is slated to launch in 2025 and will be built on the MQB A0 IN platform which is also used for the Kushaq. Skoda's debut product of the segment will go up against rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

2024 Skoda Kylaq: Details visible

The upcoming product can be seen housing a single-pane sunroof along with roof rails and a shark-fin antenna. A red or orange-ish shade of paint is seen on the uncovered roof as well. If you look closely, the tail lamps have sharp, angled styling just like the Kylaq siblings. It is evident that the Kylaq draws inspiration from the Kushaq. The video also reveals the Skoda Kylaq running on alloy wheels.

2024 Skoda Kylaq: What to expect

The Kylaq will come equipped with a split LED headlight and DRLs. The front face will house the traditional Skoda grille with minor tweaks. At the back of the SUV, as is somewhat visible in the teaser, LED taillight units will be made available.

2024 Skoda Kylaq: Engine and transmission options

Although a lot is yet to be revealed about the Skoda Kylaq, it is expected that the sibling of the Kushaq will also share its engine. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit being offered on the Kushaq could make its way to the Kylaq as well. Choices for transmission may include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

This engine currently develops 113 bhp with a peak torque of 178 Nm. With similar specifications, the Kylaq could deliver the same performance and driving dynamics as its sibling Kushaq.

