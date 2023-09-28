The new-gen SUV looks sharper than the outgoing model thanks to a crispier design
It sports a redesigned front fascia with subtly updated grille, sharp dual headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and updated bumper
The side profile is relatively clean but large new design alloy wheels grab attention easily
The sculpted tailgate features a sleek LED strip connecting the C-motif taillights
The new Kodiaq will come featuring a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and smart dials
The smart dials come enhancing the car's premium quotient
The SUV will feature updated upholstery adding more premiumness to the cabin
Based on MQB Evo platform, the new Kodiaq is expected to come available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options
However, the automaker has not revealed the specification details