Skoda has teased the second generation Kodiaq SUV through some design sketches

Published Sep 28, 2023

The new-gen SUV looks sharper than the outgoing model thanks to a  crispier design

It sports a redesigned front fascia with subtly updated grille, sharp dual headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and updated bumper

The side profile is relatively clean but large new design alloy wheels grab attention easily

The sculpted tailgate features a sleek LED strip connecting the C-motif taillights

The new Kodiaq will come featuring a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and smart dials

The smart dials come enhancing the car's premium quotient

The SUV will feature updated upholstery adding more premiumness to the cabin

Based on MQB Evo platform, the new Kodiaq is expected to come available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options

However, the automaker has not revealed the specification details
