New Skoda Kodiaq teased again revealing evolutionary design

Skoda has teased the new Kodiaq SUV again and this time through some exterior sketches. The teaser images reveal the new Skoda Kodiaq in a sharper avatar that features evolutionary design. The second generation model was teased a few weeks ago through some images where the Czech automaker's flagship SUV was seen testing alongside the new Superb sedan ahead of launch later this year. While the camouflaged prototype didn't reveal much detail about the upcoming new generation Kodiaq, the teaser sketches show us what we can expect.

The teaser images revealed by the automaker show the new generation Skoda Kodiaq carrying the same Bohemian Crystal-influenced design philosophy. It sports a vertically slated sharp front grille, where the outline is highlighted by chrome elements and the inserts get black treatment. The grille is flanked by sharp headlamps featuring integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper is different from the current model and looks more sculpted.

The large alloy wheels with a new design and updated C-shaped motif in LED taillights are there among other styling elements. Keeping pace with the global trend of sleek lightbars at the tailgate connecting the taillights, the second-generation Kodiaq too would adopt this design element. Overall, the teaser sketches suggest that the design of the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been updated significantly.

The Kodiaq is one of the most successful products from the automaker. It has sold nearly 842,000 units so far since its launch back in 2017. The new generation model would come aiming to amplify the success of the current model.

Skoda has already revealed the cabin of the upcoming Kodiaq. It will come featuring a layout that is a major departure from the outgoing model. There will be a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and smart dials among other features inside its cabin.

The new Skoda Kodiaq will come underpinned by the same MQB Evo platform. This would allow the automaker to offer a wide range of powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre TSI petrol, a 2.0-litre TSI petrol, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Transmission options for the SUV would include a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit along with a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

