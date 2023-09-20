Skoda teases new Superb and Kodiaq, debut later this year

Skoda is preparing the new Superb sedan and Kodiaq SUV for launch later this year. Ahead of that, the Czech auto manufacturer owned by Volkswagen group has teased the cars, while both the vehicles were performing gruelling temperature tests. The automaker has stated that both the new Superb and Kodiaq models have completed an intensive test regiment that evaluated the cars in various climates.

Skoda already revealed the silhouette of the new Superb and Kodiaq previously. Now, it has revealed multiple images of both the cars being tested in different climate and temperature conditions, including the frigid cold of the Arctic region and the scorching heat of the Arizona desert. The car brand has further claimed that both the new Kodiaq and Superb have traversed more than 10 lakh kilometres over the last two years. Also, with the new Superb and Kodiaq, Skoda claims to have simulated 40 years of real-world use via additional endurance and material assessments on test rigs and in laboratories.

The car brand started testing the new models about four years ago, while the real-world testing started two years ago. Skoda claims that the new Superb and Kodiaq prototypes have experienced temperatures ranging between minus 30 degrees and 50 degrees Celsius. For the temperature testing, the cars have travelled north of the Arctic Circle while also visiting Arizona, Spain, and Africa. The cars claim to have faced 13 per cent inclines while driving in the Austrian Alps, helping the company to study the models' brake efficiency and thermal regulation.

Speaking about the new Skoda Superb and Kodiaq's powertrains, the automaker has revealed that both the cars will come with plug-in hybrid powerplants that will offer more than a 100-kilometre range in all-electric mode. Both the cars will come with a host of design and feature updates. Inside the cabin, they will come sharing some components such as a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both cars come featuring smart dials with screens below the central HVAC vents.

The new Skoda Kodiaq will have a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, churning out 150 bhp, which will be channelled to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. There will be a larger 2.0-litre engine as well making 204 bhp with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid variant will pair the 1.5-litre TSI engine with an electric motor. New Skoda Superb too will have a similar powertrain lineup, including diesel engines.

