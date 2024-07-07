Skoda Kodiaq celebrates 7th anniversary with limited time offer. Check details

Škoda Auto India is marking the seventh anniversary of the Kodiaq, its luxury 4x4 SUV, in the Indian market. Interestingly, this milestone coincides with Skoda Auto’s 24th anniversary in the Indian market. Moreover, the company is at the brink of its 129th year anniversary globally.

To celebrate the Skoda Kodiaq's anniversary and Skoda's 24 years in India, a special customer offer will be available from July 18th to 24th, 2024. This limited-time opportunity promises a seven per cent advantage on the Skoda Kodiaq, accessible exclusively through the Skoda Auto India website.

To sweeten the deal, Skoda is offering a 7 per cent customer advantage which combines financial perks and service benefits. This could include reduced interest rates or other financing options to make the Kodiaq more affordable.

Additionally, customers might be able to bundle service packages or get extended warranty coverage at attractive prices during this limited-time offer. Interestingly, Skoda Auto India has been offering 24-hour offers, with value propositions on different products, on the 24th of various months to commemorate its 24-year anniversary in India.

Customers who book the Kodiaq during this campaign will receive a complimentary two-year Standard Maintenance Package on top of the existing four-year warranty. Škoda is adding a complimentary fifth-year extended warranty as a special anniversary gesture.

Skoda emphasises Kodiaq's importance

Skoda acknowledges the Kodiaq's role in establishing the brand's presence in India's SUV segment. Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, highlights the Kodiaq's enduring appeal and its contribution to Skoda's success. He highlighted that the Skoda Kodiaq is an extremely important product for the company and marked its entry into the SUV segment.

While the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia are driving the brand's growth, the Skoda Kodiaq remains a crucial player in the premium SUV segment. Beyond this, Skoda Auto India is preparing the launch of a new sub compact SUV and to further expand its footprint in India.

