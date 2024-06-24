HT Auto
2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV spotted again: Here's what to expect

2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV spotted again: Here’s what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM
The new Skoda Kodiaq SUV embraces a boxier look compared to its predecessor. The signature Skoda butterfly grille remains, now featuring a more aggres
Skoda Kodiaq
The Skoda Kodiaq test mule sports a sleek white paint job with aerodynamic wheel spats. (@doniii3/twitter)
The second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing in India, revealing more details about the upcoming SUV. While retaining the essence of the current model, the new Kodiaq boasts a bolder design, a plethora of features, and a potential increase in size.

The test mule sports a sleek white paint job with aerodynamic wheel spats. The new Skoda Kodiaq embraces a boxier look compared to its predecessor. The signature Skoda butterfly grille remains, now featuring a more aggressive stance with all-black vertical slats. Flanking it are redesigned split headlamps with wider clusters and LED daytime running lights. The front bumper receives a sleeker redesign with a black air dam, and a hidden radar sensor hints at potential advanced driver-assistance features (ADAS).

The side profile of the new Skoda Kodiaq retains the familiar creases but might sport a new alloy wheel design. (@doniii3/twitter)
The side profile retains the familiar creases but might sport a new alloy wheel design. A significant change lies in the extended rear overhang, suggesting a possible increase in overall length. The rear boasts redesigned C-shaped LED taillights with central Skoda lettering, while a roof-mounted spoiler, optional dark chrome D-pillar trim, and squared-off wheel arches with black claddings complete the revised exterior.

Watch: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Interior and powertrain details under wraps

While the interior remains to be seen, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq’s highlight will likely be a large, 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Other anticipated features include a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats (availability to be confirmed), a panoramic sunroof (availability to be confirmed), multi-colour ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate.

The rear profile of the new Skoda Kodiaq boasts redesigned C-shaped LED taillights with central Skoda lettering, while a roof-mounted spoiler, optional dark chrome D-pillar trim, and squared-off wheel arches with black claddings complete the revised exterior. (@doniii3/twitter)
Unlike its global counterpart offering a variety of powertrains, the India-spec Skoda Kodiaq will likely come solely with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine from the Volkswagen Group.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq SUV with plug-in hybrid technology breaks cover

This engine will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an optional on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.The new Skoda Kodiaq will enter a well-established segment in India, competing with players like the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST

