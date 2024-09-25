Should you buy Hyundai Alcazar SUV? Pros and cons explained

Hyundai Alcazar facelift was making quite some headlines. The updated iteration of the three-row SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in petrol and diesel engine options and manual and automatic transmission choices, the SUV is priced up to ₹ 21 .55 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar comes with a wide range of design and feature upgrades. However, on the mechanical front, it remains unchanged with the same engine and transmission choices.

The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes heavily influenced by the design of the Hyundai Creta facelift, which was launched in January this year. However, the bigger sibling of Creta comes with its own distinctive styling elements.

With the festive season nearing, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to boost the automaker's overall sales numbers in the Indian market. HT Auto has driven the Hyundai Alcazar facelift already and here are the pros and cons of the three-row SUV.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Pros

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with an upgraded design that is more in line with its smaller sibling Creta. The design philosophy is cleaner and more streamlined compared to the pre-facelift iteration of the Alcazar. Also, with this updated design, the exterior of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift looks better than before.

Besides being visually attractive on the exterior, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift looks better than before inside its cabin as well. The cabin is more user-oriented than before thanks to the new layout and features, while the parts used inside the cabin come with better quality.

The feature-packed interior enhances its appeal further compared to the pre-facelift model. The SUV gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, paddle shifters, digital key, 360-degree surround-view camera, wireless phone charger for second-row occupants, ventilated first and second-row seats, captain seats with extendable under-thigh support, bolstered headrests, panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades etc.

The refined powertrain is another major advantage of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift. It gets a well-performing 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol that is mated to a smooth seven-speed automatic gearbox, while there is a six-speed manual unit as well. The diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre unit that offers good driveability and is available with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Multiple drive and traction modes enhance its driving pleasure.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with an impressive safety package. These features include six airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, auto hold function, ESP, Level 2 ADAS, hill descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Cons

While the cabin of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with an impressive design layout and a plethora of features, space and comfort remain an issue. The second-row legroom for the captain seat-equipped variants is mediocre. The space has been compromised to accommodate the third-row seats and make room for boot space. Also, accessibility to the third-row seats is difficult in the captain seat variant models. Also, the third-row seats are best suited for kids, not adult occupants.

When compared to the rivals like Kia Carens, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus; these competitors offer more spacious cabins than the Hyundai Alcazar facelift.

Despite being an upmarket SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar lacks all-wheel drive (AWD) technology. This means this three-row SUV is not meant for enthusiasts who love to take their vehicles off the road.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine revs to 5,750 rpm. A powerful engine like this that churns out 158 bhp peak power output should have come with a higher rpm range for driving pleasure. On the diesel front, the 1.5-litre engine generates 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm torque, which is adequate but lowest in the segment.

