2024 Hyundai Alcazar SUV in pics: See what has changed
Hyundai Motor has revealed the first look of the upcoming Alcazar facelift SUV ahead of its official launch next month. The three-row SUV, which was first introduced in India back in 2021, will get its first major overhaul in three years. The new Alcazar facelift will be offered with several changes, including its design and features in its new iteration.
Images shared by Hyundai Motor of the new Alcazar show that the three-row SUV will be heavily influenced by the design of the new generation Creta which launched in January this year. The front face of the 2024 Alcazar has received multiple updates with a new and wider grille, H-shaped split LED headlights, connected LED DRLs, updated bumper and lower intakes. The bonnet of the SUV is more upright offering a bolder stance.
At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.
Hyundai Motor has also updated the design of the alloy wheels of the new Alcazar SUV. The 2024 Alcazar will be continued to offer with a set of 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The carmaker may also offer smaller size of wheels for the entry-level and lower variants.
The rear section of the Alcazar facelift will get several updates in its new avatar. One of the biggest changes one can see is the introduction of a connected LED taillight unit, in line what the new generation Creta offers. The H-shaped taillights are in sync with the new headlight design language introduced in the compact SUV in January. The 2024 Alcazar will also come with a new tailgate, new spoiler with integrated stop lamp and updated bumper and skid plate.
Hyundai Motor has not revealed what changes the interior of the SUV will get.. However, it has shown the digital instrument cluster which has been borrowed from the new Creta. It reveals that the Korean auto giant will offer three drive modes in Eco, Normal and Sport with the 2024 Alcazar. It will also offer traction modes. It is expected that the Hyundai will also introduce Level 2 ADAS in the upcoming facelift version of the three-row SUV.
First Published Date: 26 Aug 2024, 09:11 AM IST
