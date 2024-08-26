2024 Hyundai Alcazar SUV in pics: See what has changed

5/6

The rear section of the Alcazar facelift will get several updates in its new avatar. One of the biggest changes one can see is the introduction of a connected LED taillight unit, in line what the new generation Creta offers. The H-shaped taillights are in sync with the new headlight design language introduced in the compact SUV in January. The 2024 Alcazar will also come with a new tailgate, new spoiler with integrated stop lamp and updated bumper and skid plate.