2024 Hyundai Creta vs 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Which SUV to go for

Hyundai expanded its SUV lineup with the launch of the 2024 Alcazar. This three-row SUV is essentially a stretched version of the popular Creta. Although there were rumours that the Alcazar would cannibalise the sales of the Creta initially, the Alcazar has emerged as a niche on its own among Indian customers and secured over 75,000 buyers. The option of having that extra row in the Alcazar provided an appeal for customers with bigger families.

With the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar now in the market, the difference between it and its little sister, 2024 Hyundai Creta, is more dramatically imagined. It's time to move on to a head-to-head comparison of these two SUVs from the outside in and overall performance to find out which one could best fit the needs of its customers.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Design

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Alcazar share a common platform but are still somewhat different with distinct design elements. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar boasts H shaped DRL reminiscent of the US-spec Santa Fe, along with a lower front grille, skid plate and headlamps that differentiates it from the Creta.

The C-pillar and roof rails of the Alcazar bestow a bit of a more rugged character. Along with the larger 18-inch wheels, its stance in the road is much more dominating. At the rear the 2024 Alcazar new set of tail lamps and a new bumper design.

These differences make the Alcazar an appealing option for people in search of a little more premium and unique attitude in an SUV. Of course, as with the Creta, they both offer excellent value and plenty of features, but the sheer road presence of the Alcazar might just be the clincher for someone wanting to get into something a little bit different.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Specs

Coming to the Alcazar facelift, it is offered with two engine choices and is accompanied with either a manual transmission or an automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter petrol engine is now replaced with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol T-GDI engine, churning out 160 bhp with 253 Nm of torque. This one can be had along with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic.

Naturally, for customers looking for a diesel option, there'll be the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine churning out 114 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter auto.

As compared to the updated Creta, the Alcazar doesn’t get the naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol engine. The engine helps in the Creta’s relatively lower price tag.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Features

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and the 2024 Creta share a lot of similarities when it comes to cabin, including the dashboard with the steering wheel, air vents and front row seats remaining the same with only the colour theme being different. The real difference between the two models is seen starting with the second row.

The second row, at the Alcazar, gets winged headrests, a wireless charging pad, ventilated seats, and adjustable under-thigh support; there's that available captain seat configuration with that. Boss mode electronic adjustment of the front passenger seat offers clear, unconstrained legroom for the rear occupants.

With the third row up, cargo space is slightly reduced in the Alcazar, but that last row of seats, split-folding as it is, further expands it when folded.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs 2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Price

Starting price for the 2024 Hyundai Creta is around ₹11 lakh, while the top Knight Edition starts from ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has a more competitive starting price as compared to the previous model, with its new entry Executive variant. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹14.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Interestingly, even at the higher end, the Alcazar doesn't come too pricey. The top-end variant is just ₹1.5 lakh more than the Creta's most expensive version, and the gap between comparable variants reduces while going up the trim ladder.

