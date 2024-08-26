Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV to get these new features

Hyundai Motor will launch the 2024 Alcazar SUV on September 9
The new Alcazar's H-shaped LED headlights, connected DRLs are influenced by Creta SUV
The bumper, bonnet and the grille of the three-row SUV have also been tweaked
The 18-inch wheels on the sides are new and come with updated diamond-cut alloy design
The rear quarter glass and the roof rails have also been updated with added character lines
At the rear, the SUV gets H-shaped LED taillights with a connected lightbar
The bumper and the tailgate have also received updates among other changes on the outside
The digital iunstrument cluster inside the new Alcazar has been borrowed from the Creta SUV
The new Alcazar SUV will also offer multiple drive modes and traction modes