Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV to get these new features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 26, 2024

Hyundai Motor will launch the 2024 Alcazar SUV on September 9

The new Alcazar's H-shaped LED headlights, connected DRLs are influenced by Creta SUV

The bumper, bonnet and the grille of the three-row SUV have also been tweaked

The 18-inch wheels on the sides are new and come with updated diamond-cut alloy design

 Check product page

The rear quarter glass and the roof rails have also been updated with added character lines

At the rear, the SUV gets H-shaped LED taillights with a  connected lightbar

The bumper and the tailgate have also received updates among other changes on the outside

The digital iunstrument cluster inside the new Alcazar has been borrowed from the Creta SUV

The new Alcazar SUV will also offer multiple drive modes and traction modes
