Select Honda, Renault, Hyundai models on discount. Check details here

Check out the latest offers on some of your favourite cars available in the Indian market.

Buying a car is usually the second-biggest investment for an individual after real estate purchase. A whole lot of thinking goes into selecting the desired model and then getting the best price for the set of new wheels. While the Indian car market is flooded with options galore across segments, there are also offers and promotions that come ever so often to sweeten the deal and help you get more bang for your buck. At present, several offers are available on some hot-selling models available in the country with select Honda, Renault and Hyundai models being a part of various offers.

Check out some of the offers available:

Honda City

One can look forward to some attractive offers on the latest Honda City with cash discounts of up to ₹5,396, exchange bonus discount of up to ₹5,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹7,000.

The fifth-generation City is a styligh mid-size sedan that is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. It offers CVT transmission and has a spacious and feature-loaded cabin.

Loyalty bonus and corporate discounts are also available on fourth-generation City.

The WR-V has several offers like car exchange discount of up to ₹10,000, Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus of up to ₹5,000 as well as corporate discount.

The WR-V is a five-seater compact crossover SUV that boasts of a high ride height, spacious cabin and is available in four variants and with two engine options.

Honda Amaze

A strong player in the compact sedan space, the Honda Amaze is been sold in decent numbers over the past several years. Update to its exterior just last year has helped its case further.

The Honda Amaze currently carries offers like Loyalty Bonus of up to ₹5,000, apart from corporate discount and Honda Car Exchange benefits.

The Santro has had a long and successful run in the Indian car market and was the model that truly established the Hyundai brand in the country. The newest Santro was launched in 2018 and has had to struggle with sales numbers. But with the right offers, it could still be a strong proposition for smaller families.

At present, offers on the Santro include cash discounts of up to ₹10,000 and additional offer for POI/Corporate.

Hyundai Aura

The Aura competes in the compact sedan space and is a common sight on Indian roads - both among private buyers as well as fleet operators.

The offers on the Hyundai Aura include cash discounts of up to ₹10,000 and additional offer for POI/Corporate.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Grand i10 NIOS sells in great numbers for the Koreans, partly because of its catchy styling and partly because of its largely spirited drive traits.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is available with cash discounts of up to ₹35,000 with exchange benefits applicable as well.

Kwid is the smallest offering from Renault India but its catchy looks has made it a firm favourite among younger car buyers.

There is a cash discount of around ₹10,000 on the Kwid, apart from exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. Corporate discount of up to ₹10,000 from Renault approved list of corporate and PSUs is also applicable while rural offers to the tune of ₹5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members.

Renault Triber

The Triber is a three-row MPV that has seen a lot of success since its first launch in August of 2019. The offers applicable on the vehicle is largely similar to those on the Kwid.

Note: All offers and schemes highlighted above are for reference purpose only. Please check company websites and with dealerships at your location for the exact nature of these promotions.

First Published Date: