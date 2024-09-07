Renault India has achieved a new milestone by becoming the first carmaker to scale the Umling La with its complete vehicle lineup
Renault retails three cars in India - Kwid, Triber and Kiger, all of which draw power from 1.0-litre naturally aspirated & 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines
Neither vehicle saw any additional modifications to the engine or other mechanicals
Umling La is the world’s highest motorable road at a height of 19,300 feet above sea level
The drive spanning over 1,000 km saw the Kwid, Triber and Kiger cross challenging terrains in the Ladakh region
The drive started from Leh to Pangong Lake, Hanle, Umling La pass before culminating back in Leh
Driving at high altitudes challenging due to the hilly terrain and low oxygen levels that reduce output for the man and machine
The 1.0-litre petrol engine on the Kwid, Triber and lower variants of the Kiger churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm
Prices for the Renault vehicle range start from ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom)