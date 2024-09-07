Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger scale to new heights ‘literally’

Published Sep 07, 2024

Renault India has achieved a new milestone by becoming the first carmaker to scale the Umling La with its complete vehicle lineup

Renault retails three cars in India - Kwid, Triber and Kiger, all of which draw power from 1.0-litre naturally aspirated & 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines

Neither vehicle saw any additional modifications to the engine or other mechanicals

Umling La is the world’s highest motorable road at a height of 19,300 feet above sea level 

The drive spanning over 1,000 km saw the Kwid, Triber and Kiger cross challenging terrains in the Ladakh region

The drive started from Leh to Pangong Lake, Hanle, Umling La pass before culminating back in Leh

Driving at high altitudes challenging due to the hilly terrain and low oxygen levels that reduce output for the man and machine

The 1.0-litre petrol engine on the Kwid, Triber and lower variants of the Kiger churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm

Prices for the Renault vehicle range start from 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) 
