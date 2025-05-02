Second-generation Jeep Compass leaked ahead of global debut soon

The new-generation Jeep Compass was gearing up for a global debut soon, but images of the all-new SUV have made their way online, much before you were supposed to “officially" see them. Leaked by Brazilian website Quatrorodas, the second-gen Jeep Compass follows the American automaker’s new and rugged design language. However, the notable addition is the new electric powertrain that will be available alongside the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engine options.

The leaked images of the second-gen Jeep Compass show the new and rugged design language, along with an upmarket interior. The new SUV will also get an electric option this time.

Second-gen Jeep Compass Leaked In Images

The leaked images reveal the new-gen Jeep Compass in all its glory, leaving little room for imagination. The SUV finished in the lime green paint scheme appears to be the fully electric version, complete with the ‘e’ emblem on the tailgate. Another image of the SUV in white with lower black cladding and redesigned bumpers is likely the Trailhawk variant.

This is likely the new Compass Trailhawk variant with different bumpers and additional lower cladding

New Jeep Compass: Boxier styling, bolder design

The new-generation Compass is boxier than its predecessor with a bolder stance. The design takes cues from the Grand Cherokee and even the smaller Avenger in Jeep’s stable. The front features an upright and sharply styled seven-slat grille, flanked by the sharply styled headlamps (no split lights here) with LED DRLs. The front bumper has been revamped with slimmer-looking intakes without dampening the rugged look. Moreover, the wheel arches are boxier of the predecessor and there’s ample black cladding on the lower sections. Notably, the SUV gets shorter front and rear overhangs that make it look more nimble than the current model.

The second-gen Compass looks meaner borrowing cues from the smaller Avenger and bigger Grand Cherokee in Jeep's stable

The leaked images also detail the changes to the interior of the new-gen Jeep Compass. The midsize SUV has gone upmarket with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with aluminium accents on the side. A rotary dial is placed between the seats with what appears to be the electronic parking brake. There also appear to be plenty of cubby storage options. The SUV will continue to be a five-seater and will get a double sunroof, a head-up display, and leather upholstery, on the top variants.

The new Jeep Compass gets a more premium cabin with leather upholstery, dual sunroof, a larger infotainment screen, rotary dial, and an HUD unit

New Jeep Compass: Electric and PHEV powertrains incoming

The new-gen Jeep Compass will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium architecture shared with a host of models, including the second-generation Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008/5008 and Open Grandland. The new platform was always designed to support multiple powertrain options, including PHEV and electric, which will be available on the new Compass, particularly in Europe. While Jeep is yet to disclose details, the new Compass electric could offer around 320 bhp from two electric motors, while offering two battery packs - 73 kWh and 97 kWh - similar to the Peugeot e-3008.

There's no word yet if the new-gen Jeep Compass will make its way to the Indian market

The new-gen Jeep Compass for Europe will be built at the Stellantis Group plant in Italy, with production to commence towards the end of the year. For the US, the new Compass was set to roll off the assembly line from the automaker’s plant in Canada in 2026. It'll be interesting to see if those plans have been impacted by the latest US tariffs. As for India, there’s no news if the second-gen Compass will be sold here. The new STLA platform is reportedly too expensive to produce in India, which leaves its arrival uncertain. Expect to share more details in the days leading up to the official debut.

