Jeep Compass joins special edition SUV bandwagon with Sandstorm Edition: What makes it special

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition has been launched in India as a special edition avatar of the automaker's bestselling SUV in the country. Essentially an accessories package that adds to the exterior, interior and features list, the Sandstorm Edition comes commanding a premium of ₹50,000 over the variant of the standard model it is based on. The Sandstorm Edition comes as a limited-run version of the Jeep Compass.

Available at a starting price of ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition comes in three different trim options - Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O). If you are planning to book this special edition Compass SUV, here is everything you must know before making the deal.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Price and variants

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition is available in the entry-level Sports and mid-spec Longitude and Longitude (O) variants. The Compass Sandstorm Edition prices range between ₹19.49 lakh and ₹27.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV commands a premium of ₹50,000 over the regular version of the Compass.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Exterior and interior changes

On the exterior, the new Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition comes wearing some custom, sandstorm-themed body decals on the bonnet as well as on side profiles. The special edition SUV also sports a Sandstorm badge above the front fender adding distinctiveness to it as compared to the regular version of the Jeep Compass.

Not only the exterior, but the interior of the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition also sports some distinctive styling elements setting it apart from the regular SUV. The limited-run Jeep Compass SUV gets new seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dashcams, new floor mats and an additional Sandstorm badge inside the cabin.

Some of the key features available on the Jeep Compass Sports trim include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a plethora of connectivity options, LED reflector lights, 17-inch alloy wheels etc., among others. The Longitude trim of the SUV, which is positioned above the Sports variant, gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features, wireless smartphone charging etc. It also gets an in-car connectivity suite.

