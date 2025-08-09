Second-gen Honda Amaze dropped to a single variant, available with offers worth 97,200

Honda Car India introduced the third-generation Amaze in December last year, but the second-generation continues to be on sale alongside the new version. Honda has now discontinued all other variants of the second-gen Amaze, and the subcompact sedan will now be available in only the ‘S’ trim with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Honda Amaze S is priced at ₹7.63 lakh for the manual, and ₹8.53 lakh for the automatic. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda has now discontinued all other variants of the second-gen Amaze, and the subcompact sedan will now be available in only the ‘S’ trim with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Second-Gen Honda Amaze Now Available In ‘S’ Trim

The second-generation Honda Amaze has been on sale since 2018 and has been one of the most popular-selling models for the brand. The Amaze S is a mid-spec trim of the model and comes with features like a MID unit, chrome inserts on the dashboard, beige seat upholstery, a 2-DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and more.

The second-gen Honda Amaze (bottom) is priced from ₹ 7.63 lakh onwards, while the third-gen Amaze is priced from ₹ 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The second-generation Honda Amaze, currently being sold alongside the third-generation car, has been brought down to one S variant available with both AT and MT options. The S is a mid-spec trim for the second-gen Amaze and has been priced at Rs. 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Honda Amaze: Specs

Power on the second-generation Honda Amaze comes from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine. The i-VTEC motor is tuned to produce 88 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Honda has been retailing two generations of the same cars in India for the last few years. We saw a similar move when the fifth-generation City arrived, which was sold alongside the fourth-gen model for some time. Keeping the old-gen Amaze on sale helps the automaker offer something to its customers at a lower price point. Moreover, fleet buyers still appreciate the previous Amaze for its cabin space and fuss-free engine, which could also be a reason to retain the model. Notably, the third-gen Amaze starts from ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

In related news, Honda is offering benefits worth up to ₹97,200 with the second-generation Amaze, making it a more delectable choice for budget buyers. The company is also offering discounts on other cars in its lineup. Make sure to speak to your preferred Honda dealer for the best deal.

