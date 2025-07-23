Renault Triber facelift launched, prices start at 6.30 lakh

Renault India has launched the 2025 Triber facelift bringing comprehensive upgrades to the MPV. The Renault Triber facelift arrives with a heavily reworked front and rear profile, and packs more features as well. Prices for the Triber facelift start from ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Facelift: New Styling

The Triber facelift brings a heavily revised front profile. There’s a new grille with diagonal slats finished in black and the new Renault logo in the centre, making this the first offering to get the new diamond logo in India. The bumper has been revised with bigger air intakes, while the headlamp cluster has been revised with new LED DRLs. The rear profile sports new black appliqué in the centre, while the taillights have been tweaked. The bumper gets new silver accents, along with other changes. The model also gets new wheels as part of the changes.

Renault Triber Facelift: Revised Interior

The cabin gets subtle changes including the new digital console and infotainment system. The three-row configuration has been retained, making the Triber the only seven-seater subcompact offering on sale. Other changes include new fabric upholstery and materials across the cabin.

Renault Triber Facelift: Engine Specifications

Powering the Triber facelift is the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Renault Triber Facelift: Rivals

The Triber facelift does not have a direct rival with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being considerably more expensive. It does take on models like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Baleno and Swift, and the like, in the same price bracket.

