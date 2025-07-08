Renault Triber facelift to launch on July 23

Renault India has confirmed that they are launching the facelifted version of the Triber on July 23. This is the first major update that the Triber will get since it was introduced back in 2019. With the update, the Triber will come with new features and an updated exterior. However, mechanically, the MPV will stay the same.

Renault Triber facelift: Exterior

From the spy shots, we know that the Triber faceliftwill come with redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps while the headlamps are expected to get tweaked. The front bumper would be new with larger air dams along with new position for the fog lamps. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, we can expect, a redesigned tail lamps along with a new bumper.

Renault Triber facelift: Interior

The interior is expected to stay more or less the same as the standard version of the Triber. There could be some new upholstery on offer along with a slightly redesigned dashboard.

There is a possibility that the brand will add new features such as ambient lighting, new instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree camera, cooled glovebox and automatic headlamps etc.

Renault Triber facelift: Engine

The Triber facelift is expected to not get any mechanical changes. It will continue to come with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that puts out 72 hp of max power and a peak torque output of 96 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The Triber was supposed to get the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine. However, that still has not happened yet and we are not sure whether with the facelift, the new engine will be added to the lineup or not. This engine is tuned to produce 100 hp of max power and 160 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Renault Triber facelift: Price

Currently, the Triber is priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. With the facelift, the prices will be hiked. However, even with the price hike, we are expecting that the Triber will continue to be the most affordable MPV in the Indian market.

