Renault Triber facelift spotted testing for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2025, 13:54 PM
  • Going by the spy shot, the overall silhouette will remain the same on the Renault Triber facelift but with revised taillights, tailgate and bumpers.
Renault Triber Facelift Spied
The Renault Tribee facelift is slated to arrive towards the end of the year

The Renault Triber facelift has been caught testing for the first time, promising major changes to the subcompact MPV. The Triber is the most accessible seven-seater offering on sale in India and the model is all set to get a comprehensive upgrade towards the end of this year. The new spy shot shows the test mule on a flat-bed but gives away little details on what you can expect from the refreshed offering.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift: Changes you can expect?

The spy shot reveals mostly the rear three quarters of the MPV. The overall silhouette will remain the same but the new Triber will get revised taillights, tailgate and bumpers. Expect the front to sport subtle changes as well, albeit the test mule hints at the revisions won’t be too dramatic over the outgoing model.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift: Cabin Upgrades

The cabin will get a host of changes including a restyled dashboard, revised instrument console and infotainment systems, and more soft-touch materials. We’ve seen Nissan add more features to the Magnite facelift and it’s only likely that the Renault Triber facelift will see identical changes. Do note that the Magnite, Kiger, and Triber are all built at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Tamil Nadu and are based on the same platform. Renault could also use this opportunity to improve the third-row seating in little ways it can.

Renault Triber
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of 609,995 (ex-showroom).
Renault Triber
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of 609,995 (ex-showroom).

2025 Renault Triber Facelift: Expected Powertrain Options

Most of the changes on the new Renault Triber are likely to be cosmetic while the mechanicals will remain the same. Power will continue to come from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. Select buyers have been waiting for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine to drop in the Triber but that seems unlikely for now.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 13:53 PM IST

