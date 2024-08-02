How safe are Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber MPVs? New safety ratings are out

Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber underwent crash tests at Global NCAP recen
The Ertiga used for crash test is made in India but sold in African markets
Equipped with dual airbags at the front, the Ertiga returned with just one-star safety rating
Maruti Ertiga's one-star rating is lower than the previous test the MPV underwent in 2019
Ertiga is the best-selling three-row MPV in India which is also offered with CNG powertrain
Renault Triber's safety rating test was marginally better than Ertiga
The three-row MPV from French carmaker secured two-star rating at the Global NCAP
The Triber unit that was sent for the crash test is also made in India for African markets
In its previous test in 2021, Triber had secured four-star in adult protection and three-star in child protection tests