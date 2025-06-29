Renault Triber facelift spotted again, reveals key updates. Know more

Renault Triber is one of the key models from the French auto giant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The MPV comes as one of the most affordable models in its segment, where Maruti Suzuki , Kia, and Toyota have their respective products in the form of Ertiga , Carens and Rumion . The Renault Triber is now gearing up for a mid-life facelift that is long due. This is going to be the most significant update for the MPV since its launch in 2019. One of the key USP of the Triber is its affordable pricing. Expect Renault to continue with that strategy even with the facelifted model, which is expected to launch later this year.

The Renault Triber facelift is expected to launch later this year with some cosmetic updates and new features, but powertrains are expected to remain unchanged.

The prototype of the Renault Triber facelift has been spotted on the road previously. Now again, a test mule of the upcoming updated version of the MPV has been spotted in Chennai, giving us an idea of the changes. As it seems, the Renault Triber MPV will come with a plethora of cosmetic changes on the exterior.

The Renault Triber facelift will come with more rounded design elements, while the headlamp cluster will get a revised layout. There will be a new eyebrow-like LED daytime running light (DRL) integrated into the headlamps. The front grille gets a major makeover. Expect the front bumper too to receive some changes. Among other changes, wheel design and rear profile are expected to receive a makeover. An LED strip connecting the taillights is expected to be there.

The interior of the test mule was not visible. However, expect the cabin to receive some key updates, which would include a redesigned dashboard and centre console. The Renault Triber facelift would retain its seven-seater configuration. Some feature additions could be there as well, adding more zing to the MPV.

While the exterior and interior changes are expected to ramp up the appeal of Triber, on the powertrain front, it is unlikely to receive any update. In that case, the facelifted Renault Triber will continue with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 71 bhp pea power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Earlier this year, the MPV received a petrol-CNG bi-fuel variant as well, which would be retained in the facelifted model. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit, which would be retained as well.

