Renault Kwid facelift spotted testing: What we know so far

Renault has revamped its entire portfolio in India, launching facelifted versions of the Triber and Kiger , and bringing back the iconic Duster SUV to our shores. However, the most accessible offering from the French carmaker’s lineup remains to be renewed for 2026. The Renault Kwid has been left unchanged for quite some time and is more than due for a facelift. To this effect, the entry-level hatchback has been spotted testing in the wild wearing light camouflage to keep the lid shut on its updates.

The Renault Kwid facelift test mule was seen wearing camouflage covering up its entire front fascia, as well as the rear logo and taillamps, giving us a clear indication of the changes to come. Up front, the hatchback will carry updates that visually align it more closely with Renault’s updated design language.

The front fascia is expected to derive style cues from the new Kiger SUV, resulting in slimmer LED DRLs and headlamps, as well as a more assertive front grille and bumper design. At the rear, the Kwid facelift will carry the new Renault logo and tweaks to the taillight design for a refreshed on-road identity.

What new features and cabin upgrades will the Renault Kwid facelift get?

Updated front fascia hints at slimmer LED DRLs and revised grille (@kaiquegiovanni/Facebook)

The upcoming Renault Kwid facelift is expected to carry new materials for its interior upholstery and new colour options as well. On the feature front, the hatchback is likely to be upgraded with a larger touchscreen infotainment as well as a new digital cluster with a fresh UI. Other features such as rear parking sensors, front power windows, and optional cruise control should be retained.

Will there be any changes to the Renault Kwid’s engine and performance?

Rear section expected to get new Renault logo and tweaked taillamps (@kaiquegiovanni/Facebook)

The new Renault Kwid is not expected to bring any mechanical changes and, as such, will carry over the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT, this power unit delivers 68 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque and is ideal in city driving conditions. The Kwid can also be had with a CNG powertrain based on the same engine.

While demand for entry-level cars in India has gradually slowed down over the past few years, the Kwid will get updates to remain relevant in the space. Its closest rival remains the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which has also not been updated in a long time. The Kwid facelift is expected to be launched in India by 2027 to keep the fight alive in a segment that has not seen new competition, and as such, remains stuck with the same benchmarks.

