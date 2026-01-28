Renault says India electric strategy will follow customer demand

Renault Group India has reiterated that it is keeping its options open on electric vehicles for the Indian market, with no immediate decision taken on launching a fully electric model. The company says its EV strategy will be shaped primarily by market readiness and customer demand, rather than timelines or global line-ups.

EV plans hinge on market readiness

Speaking to HT Auto on the sidelines of the new Duster’s India debut, Renault Group India CEO Stéphane Deblaise said the brand is technically prepared to introduce EVs but is still in the evaluation phase. According to him, the Indian EV market is growing, but remains relatively small and fragmented. Renault is currently studying what kind of electric vehicle Indian customers actually need before committing to a product.

No immediate product roadmap for electric models

The company’s approach, as outlined by Deblaise, is observation-led. Renault is closely tracking adoption patterns, usage requirements, and customer expectations around electric mobility. Only once there is clarity on the right segment, body style and use case will the brand move forward with an EV launch in India. Until then, there is no confirmed roadmap or product announcement, including for an electric version of the Duster.

New Duster remains petrol and hybrid-only

This also means that, for now, the new-generation Duster will remain an internal combustion and hybrid-only offering in India. The SUV was unveiled on January 26 and is scheduled to be launched in March. Renault has confirmed that there are no plans for a Duster EV at this stage, with the company’s focus instead on gauging how the broader EV ecosystem evolves over the next few years.

For its India-spec powertrain strategy, Renault is leaning on petrol and hybrid technology. The new Duster will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines and one strong hybrid option. Diesel has been dropped entirely from the line-up. The strong hybrid uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with a small battery pack and is claimed to operate in electric mode for a large portion of urban driving.

Bookings for the new Duster are already open, with deliveries of petrol variants expected from mid-April. Hybrid deliveries are planned for a later phase.

