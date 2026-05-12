Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx specification comparison: price, engine, features, safety

The SUV crossover space, while having a handful of options, has grown in popularity with the Renault Kiger and Maruti Suzuki Fronx becoming one of the best-selling cars in their companies’ portfolios. While the Maruti Suzuki Fronx outsells the Renault Kiger, let’s see how both cars fare against each other:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Renault Kiger lead the crossover SUV segment. The Kiger excels in affordability and interior storage, while the Fronx offers advanced tech and refined engine performance.

Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine

The Renault Kiger is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT for the former, and by a five-speed manual and a CVT for the turbo petrol variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on the other hand, is powered by two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

The Renault Kiger is equipped with multiple features, including an 8-inch digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated leatherette seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, a dual-tone interior, 29 litres of storage space inside the cabin, cruise control, rear AC vents, and all power windows, among other features.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is equipped with similar features, including a 9-inch digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel with mounted audio controls, and USB charging points in the rear, among other features.

Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety

The Renault Kiger is equipped with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability program, traction control system, anti-lock braking system and EBD with brake assist and reverse parking sensors, among other safety features.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on the other hand, is equipped with six airbags, an anti-lock braking system with EBD, ESP with hill-hold assist and reverse parking assist, among other safety features.

Also Read : Honda files design patent for Airblade 160 in India; Ntorq 150, Xoom 160 rival incoming?

Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price

The Renault Kiger is priced at ₹5.85 lakh (ex-showroom) with the top variant being priced at ₹10.33 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) with the top variant being priced at ₹11.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: