Here's how many Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitaras have been sold till now

Published Jun 06, 2025

Maruti Suzuki India announced on June 6 that it has sold over 3 lakh units of the Grand Vitara

The milestone was achieved in just 32 months since the SUV was launched in the country

The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid variants have led a 43 percent y-o-y growth in FY24-25  

The 2025 Grand Vitara was recently launched with six airbags and new 17-inch alloys

The SUV gets a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant priced at 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Its feature set includes a 9-inch infotainment, a HUD, 360-degree camera, and more

Occupants are treated with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and wireless charging

The 2025 Grand Vitara is now E20-compliant and offers two 1.5-litre petrol engines

The mild hybrid makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm and the strong hybrid makes 113 bhp and 122 Nm
