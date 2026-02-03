Renault India records 3,715 unit sales in January 2026, grows by 33.6%

French automaker Renault recently announced that it has recorded sales of 3,715 units in January 2026, a growth of 33.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 2,780 units sold in the same month last year. The growth in sales came as a result of refreshing two of its three models, including the SUV crossover, Kiger and a seven-seater MPV, the Triber.

Renault Triber and Renault Kiger Sales

The sales of the Renault Triber and Renault Kiger grew by approximately 45.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT. The Renault Kiger, on the other hand, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the latter is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT transmission.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault New Duster 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 - 19 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Return of the Duster

The company also reintroduced the Renault Duster after a four-year hiatus. The Renault Duster is the first SUV that the French automaker has launched after completely revamping its portfolio a few years ago. Not only that, but the Duster is the first major product introduced in India under the company’s international gameplan 2027 for India. The Renault Duster has been developed with more than 90 per cent India-specific elements.

The Duster is powered by two different drivetrains: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read : Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Specification comparison

The Renault Duster is expected to get a hybrid powertrain by the end of this year. The E-Tech strong hybrid engine will combine a 1.8L petrol engine and two electric motors, producing 163 hp and 172 Nm of torque.

“We have entered 2026 with strong momentum and clear intent, marking a new beginning for Renault India. The Kiger and Triber continue to deliver a solid and consistent performance, while the biggest car reveal of the Indian automotive industry- the return of the iconic Duster has ignited consumer excitement across the country. We are witnessing a sharp surge in enquiries at all our touchpoints, reinforcing the confidence we have been building since the second half of 2025. The Duster is back, and Renault’s next chapter in India is firmly underway," Francisco Hidalgo, vice president- sales and marketing, Renault India, said.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: