Rare BMW Skytop concept spotted camouflaged in Munich. Here's your sneak peek at the concept

BMW's upcoming ultra-luxury roadster , the Concept Skytop, has been spotted testing in Munich, after its recent high-altitude trials in the Alps to an urban environment. The limited-production convertible, capped at just 50 units, retains its concept car’s striking design while featuring BMW’s most powerful V8.

BMW Concept Skytop: Exterior

The Skytop stays true to its roots, blending classic BMW styling cues with futuristic elements. Up front, the signature shark-nose silhouette, inspired by the legendary 507 and Z8 Roadsters, dominates the design. An illuminated kidney grille frame and sleek LED headlights, unchanged from the concept, further enhance its aggressive stance. The rear showcases ultra-slim LED taillights and razor-thin headlamps, described by BMW’s design chief Adrian van Hooydonk as the narrowest ever on a BMW production vehicle.

Also Read : Looking for a diesel sports sedan? The BMW 3 Series LWB might be a worthy contender in the space

BMW Concept Skytop: Interior

Inside, the Skytop radiates opulence with a reddish-brown, brogue-style leather interior. The handcrafted cockpit, designed by BMW’s expert saddlery team in Dingolfing, maintains a two-seat layout and forgoes the latest iDrive 8 in favor of the previous-generation iDrive 7, keeping physical controls intact. Crystal accents and premium materials seamlessly integrate the exterior and interior, especially when the roof is retracted.

Also watch: BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review | Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price | Range, features, space

BMW Concept Skytop: Engine

Under the hood, the Skytop is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, delivering 617 horsepower—matching the M8 Competition and just shy of the M5 CS’s output. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it rockets from 0 to 100 kmph in just over 3.3 seconds.

Also Read : BMW and MINI cars to get more expensive by up to 3 per cent from April 2025

BMW Concept Skytop: Availability and deliveries

Following in the footsteps of the bespoke BMW 3.0 CSL, the Skytop is being handcrafted through a specialised production process, allowing for extensive customisation. Despite its staggering €500,000 (approximately ₹4.61 crore) price tag, all 50 units have already been sold. Deliveries are set to begin before the end of 2025 making this one of BMW’s rarest and most exclusive creations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: