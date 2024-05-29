Check out this BMW bike with 2,000 cc engine

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the R20 Concept
The motorcycle will be showcased at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este
The centrepiece of the BMW R20 concept is an air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine.
It has a displacement of 2,000 cc.
BMW has not revealed the power and torque output of the engine
There are twin megaphone exhaust pipes that are beautifully finished.
For the concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed, in order to be able to mount the oil pipes partially hidden.
The chassis has been completely redeveloped. It now has a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes.
There is a 17-inch spoke wheel in the front and a 17-inch black disc wheel at the rear. The rear tyre measures 200/55 whereas at the front, there is a 120/70.