Range Rover GT previewed as brand's fifth model, global debut later this year

Range Rover has officially previewed the all-new Range Rover GT, confirming it as the fifth member of its luxury SUV family. Positioned as a grand tourer with a sleek coupe-inspired silhouette, the upcoming model promises to combine long-distance comfort, strong performance and the off-road capability the brand is known for. The production model is expected to make its global debut later this year, with prototypes currently undergoing final validation testing.

A new direction for Range Rover

Unlike the existing Range Rover lineup that focuses primarily on traditional SUV proportions, the Range Rover GT adopts a lower, more streamlined design. The camouflage on the test vehicles highlights its sloping roofline and coupe-like stance, indicating that the new model has been developed with a greater emphasis on road-going dynamics while retaining Range Rover's signature capability.

According to Range Rover, the GT has been created as a fresh interpretation of the grand tourer formula. The company says it will offer "peerless long-haul comfort", effortless performance and the versatility expected from a Range Rover.

The Range Rover GT's cabin adopts a minimalist layout with a new central touchscreen, hidden air vents, premium materials and generous rear seat space for long-distance comfort.

Minimalist cabin with new technology

For the first time, Range Rover has revealed the interior of the GT ahead of its full unveiling. The cabin follows a minimalist design philosophy, featuring a clean dashboard layout with hidden technology integrated into the architecture.

A new single central touchscreen is paired with a digital driver display, replacing the traditional instrument cluster. The dashboard also features a concealed full-width air vent, helping create a cleaner and more horizontal design. The company says the cabin has been inspired by contemporary interior design and uses new tactile materials to enhance the premium feel.

Range Rover also claims the GT will offer class-leading second-row legroom despite its coupe-like roofline, reinforcing its focus on long-distance comfort for all occupants.

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Built for long-distance touring

The Range Rover GT is being positioned as a luxury grand tourer rather than a conventional performance SUV. The company says the model has been engineered to deliver refined on-road manners while maintaining the breadth of capability associated with the Range Rover badge.

Prototype vehicles are currently undergoing final testing across global locations before the official reveal. While detailed technical specifications remain under wraps, more information is expected during the vehicle's global debut later this year.

What to expect

Range Rover has not disclosed powertrain specifications, performance figures or pricing for the GT. However, the new model will expand the brand's portfolio alongside the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque.

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