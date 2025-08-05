BMW F 450 GS latest spy shots reveal production-ready design: What to expect?

The BMW F 450 GS will be positioned as the company’s entry-level adventure tourer in India, and the motorcycle is now nearing production. The latest spy shots from the Austria-based Motorrad Magazin offer a good look at the upcoming ADV featuring a production-ready guise that is nearly identical to the concept model previewed at EICMA 2024 in Italy and Auto Expo 2025 in India. On entering production, the F 450 GS will be made in India in collaboration with the TVS Motor Company.

The F 450 GS adventure tourer has been spied testing a few times over the past year, with one heavily camouflaged test mule caught on the move in Karnataka. The latest spy shots paint a better picture of what we can expect. While the production-ready model carries a few changes over the F 450 GS Concept, it retains the overall silhouette. The quad-LED DRL setup with the GS badge has been replaced with a conventional, vertically stacked dual-LED headlamp, and there is a tall visor for added touring comfort.

The aggressive tank and side panel design have been carried over from the concept model. Although the front-end has been revised, its design still echoes the influence of the flagship BMW R 1300 GS. The big change, however, is the tail section, which gets broader with a new rear subframe to accommodate a pillion seat. The exhaust features the same twin-pipe design, but the muffler has been lowered, possibly to accommodate additional equipment.

BMW F 450 GS: Engine and chassis

The BMW F 450 GS will be powered by an all-new 450 cc parallel-twin that makes 48 bhp and is tuned for strong low-end grunt (Motorrad Magazin)

The BMW F 450 GS will be powered by an all-new 450 cc parallel-twin engine, developed specifically for this model. This motor can make 48 bhp and is tuned for strong low-end torque output, making it suitable for technical off-road riding as well as city and highway use. BMW Motorrad says the new engine has a unique ignition offset, which is expected to deliver a high-revving, yet tractable powerband.

The upcoming tourer is underpinned by a steel bridge trellis frame and a bolt-on rear sub-frame and features an aluminium swing-arm with a central spring strut. It is equipped with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The front forks will feature some degree of adjustability, but the production-ready version loses a bit of suspension travel at both ends when compared to the concept model.

The F 450 GS allows for a relaxed riding posture with high-set handlebars and footpegs positioned neutrally. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium alloys, but BMW is expected to offer wire-spoked rims wrapped in tubeless tyres at launch.

BMW F 450 GS: Expected features

BMW has fitted the F 450 GS with a 6.5-inch TFT cluster that allows for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for media controls and navigation (Motorrad Magazin)

The F 450 GS will come equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display that offers full Bluetooth connectivity. This unit enables smartphone connectivity for call and message notifications, media playback control, and turn-by-turn navigation. The adventure tourer will further feature lean-sensitive ABS, enhancing safety during cornering, along with three riding modes that can be freely configured based on the rider’s terrain and performance preferences.

Another expected highlight is the addition of a semi-automatic transmission system that will relieve riders of having to operate the clutch while changing gears. While not much is known about this, it is expected to be offered as an option.

BMW F 450 GS: Price and launch

BMW Motorrad is gearing to expand its adventure motorcycle lineup in India, and the upcoming F 450 GS will be slotted in as the entry point to the range. In the global markets, it will fill the gap between the G 310 GS and the F 800 GS. The F 450 GS is expected to be unveiled soon, with a market launch by the end of 2025. While official pricing details are not available, the motorcycle is expected to be launched in multiple variants, offering varying levels of rider aids and accessories. The expected price for the BMW F 450 GS ranges between ₹4 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

