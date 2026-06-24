Skoda Peaq makes global debut; Gets a 91 kWh battery with 640 km range

Skoda has unveiled the all-new Peaq, its largest and most spacious SUV to date, introducing several firsts for the brand. Positioned as the company’s flagship electric SUV, the Skoda Peaq enters the seven-seater electric SUV segment with a maximum claimed driving range of more than 640 km, a new design approach and a broad set of technology, comfort and safety features.

Skoda Peaq: Dimensions and cabin space

The Peaq becomes the largest vehicle in Skoda’s SUV range with an overall length of 4,874 mm. It is 116 mm longer than the Kodiaq, while its 2,965 mm wheelbase is 174 mm longer than the Kodiaq and 124 mm longer than the Superb.

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The larger footprint enables increased interior space across all three rows. Even with the optional third row in use, luggage capacity stands at 299 litres. In five-seat configuration, boot volume expands to 935 litres, making it the largest cargo area in any Skoda model. A 37-litre front storage compartment has also been added for charging cables and other items, while additional cabin storage exceeds 33 litres.

The Peaq’s long wheelbase helps provide generous passenger space across the second and third rows.

Skoda Peaq: Modern Solid design with new features

The Skoda Peaq adopts the company’s Modern Solid design philosophy with cleaner surfaces and simplified styling inspired by the Vision 7S concept. T-shaped LED lighting signatures appear at both ends alongside the Tech-Deck Face front section and a distinctive light loop design.

Skoda introduces flush door handles for the first time with the Peaq. These retract into the body when the vehicle is locked or moving, helping improve airflow and aerodynamic efficiency.

Another first is a panoramic roof measuring over 2.1 square metres, making it the largest fitted to any Skoda model. Dynamic Shade Control technology allows users to adjust transparency levels across nine independently controlled sections.

Aerodynamic elements including active shutters, wheel trims, roof spoilers and a flat underbody contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.249.

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Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design, says, “In its scale and presence, the Peaq is unlike any other model in our line-up – and yet it is unmistakably a Skoda. It is a manifestation of our Modern Solid design language, which guided every decision, inside and out. Minimalism and the human approach is the guiding principle – every shape has meaning, every line has a clear purpose, everything follows one clear aim: to offer our customers the very best."

Skoda Peaq: Powertrains and charging

The Peaq will be available with two battery options and three powertrain variants:

The Peaq 60 uses a 63 kWh battery with rear-wheel drive and an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 350 Nm. It has a claimed range exceeding 450 km and reaches 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

The Peaq 90 and Peaq 90x use a larger 91 kWh battery, the largest battery pack fitted in a Skoda vehicle. The Peaq 90 develops 282 bhp and 545 Nm, while the all-wheel-drive Peaq 90x produces 295 bhp. Claimed range figures exceed 640 km and 610 km respectively.

Charging from 10-80 per cent takes 27 minutes for the smaller battery and 28 minutes for the larger pack. The Peaq also supports one-pedal driving and bidirectional charging functions including Vehicle-to-Load, Vehicle-to-Home and Vehicle-to-Grid operation. Towing capacity reaches up to 2,000 kg depending on the variant, while an optional next-generation heat pump improves efficiency in colder conditions.

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Skoda Peaq: Technology, comfort and safety

The Peaq introduces a vertically mounted 13.6-inch Android-based infotainment system with native applications and support for third-party apps including Spotify and YouTube. Illuminated Qi2 wireless charging with active cooling can charge two smartphones at up to 25 W.

The optional Relax Package adds massage and ventilated ergonomic seats, electrically adjustable legrests, pillows, a folding centre-console table, a dedicated wellbeing app and a Sonos audio system featuring 16 speakers with an output of 755 W.

The MySkoda app allows access to functions including remote charging, Plug & Charge and climate pre-conditioning. A new Camp Mode can maintain the selected cabin temperature overnight, while a digital key function for smartphones is planned later this year.

The Skoda Peaq gets a new 13.6-inch vertical infotainment screen along with a spacious and tech-focused cabin

Safety equipment includes ten airbags and assistance features such as Front Assist, Lane Assist, Crossroad Assist, Turn Assist, Side Assist and Predictive Cruise Control. Buyers can also opt for Travel Assist 3.0 with Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist and Intelligent Park Assist.

Skoda Peaq: Sportline available from launch

Skoda will offer the Peaq Sportline from launch with model-specific exterior and cabin changes. It receives gloss black exterior detailing including badging and trim pieces, while becoming the only version available with optional two-tone paint and a black roof.

LED Matrix headlights, an illuminated Tech-Deck Face with Light Band and black 20-inch alloy wheels are standard, while 21-inch wheels remain optional.

The Skoda Peaq Sportline features black styling elements and a sportier interior with dedicated trim details.

Inside, the Sportline Lounge Design Selection adopts an all-black theme and adds electrically adjustable sports seats with integrated head restraints, a three-spoke steering wheel and sports pedal covers. The upholstery combines black Suedia and Techtona materials with white contrast stitching.

The Sportline variant can be paired with all available powertrain options and includes the Convenience and Tech packages as standard.

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