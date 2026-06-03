Skoda Octavia RS scores perfect 5-star safety rating at ANCAP

Czech automaker Skoda’s performance sedan, the Octavia RS, has secured a perfect 5-star safety rating at Australian NCAP (ANCAP). Skoda brought the Octavia RS to Indian shores in October last year with just 100 units, as a completely built-up unit (CBU) offering. Additionally, the Skoda Octavia RS was priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Octavia RS earned a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, excelling in occupant protection and safety assist. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a second India batch is expected soon.

Skoda Octavia RS: Adult Occupant Protection

The sedan was evaluated across four major categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), Vulnerable Road User Protection (VRU), and Safety Assist.

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During the frontal offset crash test conducted at 50 kmph, protection for the driver's chest was rated as marginal, while the legs of both front occupants received adequate protection. In the full-width frontal impact test at the same speed, the driver's chest again achieved an adequate rating.

In the more severe side-pole impact test, however, protection was rated as marginal. ANCAP also noted that after the collision, all four doors remained operational and the windows could still be lowered, an important feature in emergencies such as vehicle submersion. Overall, the sedan scored 34.22 out of 40 points in the Adult Occupant Protection category.





Skoda Octavia RS: Child Occupant Protection

For Child Occupant Protection, the Octavia RS scored 40.04 out of a possible 49 points. In frontal impact testing, the 10-year-old child dummy received adequate protection, although neck protection was rated poor. The six-year-old child dummy performed well, receiving good ratings overall. During side-impact testing, chest protection for the older child dummy was rated poor, while the younger dummy once again secured a good rating.

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Skoda Octavia RS: Road User Protection

The performance sedan earned 51.39 out of 63 points in the Vulnerable Road User Protection assessment. The hood was found to provide good protection for pedestrians, while the windscreen offered adequate protection. However, the A-pillars were identified as an area of concern and received a poor rating. The Safety Assist category returned a score of 81 per cent.

The Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 261.3 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. In addition to that, the performance sedan tops out at 250 kmph while accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds.

Furthermore, Skoda is expected to bring the second batch of the Octavia RS to India during the upcoming festive season, with prices expected to remain close to that of the first batch.

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