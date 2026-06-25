Porsche 911 to get hybrid powertrains in future, confirmed at Strategy 2035

German automaker Porsche has confirmed that the legendary 911 lineup will get hybrid powertrains in the future. This was confirmed at the annual general meeting the company held earlier this month, with the company stating that it has no plans to introduce a fully electric version of the iconic 911 sports car. Instead, the model’s future will be centred around a dedicated high-performance hybrid powertrain, allowing the brand to preserve the character and driving dynamics associated with the 911 while embracing electrification.

Porsche has confirmed that future 911 models will adopt high-performance hybrid powertrains, ruling out a fully electric 911. The automaker also reaffirmed its 2026 financial targets and EV strategy centred on the Cayenne Electric

“For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future. Because there will be no fully electric 911," stated Dr Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG.

Porsche Financial Outlook

Porsche has reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2026, projecting revenues between €35 billion and €36 billion (approximately $40.6 billion to $41.8 billion) and an operating return on sales in the range of 5.5 to 7.5 per cent. The announcement was made during the company’s Annual General Meeting held on June 23, where Dr Michael Leiters also outlined the foundation of Porsche’s new Strategy 2035 roadmap.

The long-term strategy is structured around three key pillars, including brand development, product planning, and operational efficiency. Moreover, the company stated that its financial projections take into account several extraordinary costs, including one-off expenses estimated at €800 million to €900 million ($928 million to $1.04 billion), as well as tariff-related costs of approximately €700 million ($812 million). The automaker expects its automotive net cash-flow margin to remain between 3 and 5 per cent during the period.

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Porsche Electric Vehicle Portfolio

Porsche is also streamlining parts of its electric vehicle portfolio. The company has discontinued two Taycan body styles in the United States as part of efforts to reduce product complexity and optimise its model range. Meanwhile, the upcoming Cayenne Electric has been identified as Porsche’s flagship all-electric offering and will play a central role in the brand’s EV strategy.

“I am convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age, and help to build a true BEV heritage," Leiters added.

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