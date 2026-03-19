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New Renault Duster Hybrid sold out for 2026

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 15:17 pm
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  • The strong-hybrid Duster features a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid system, producing 162 bhp. It aims for competitive fuel efficiency, with prices expected between 19 lakh and 23 lakh during Diwali.

Renault Duster
The third-generation Renault Duster has made its return to India with updated styling, a revised interior and multiple petrol powertrain options.
Renault Duster
The third-generation Renault Duster has made its return to India with updated styling, a revised interior and multiple petrol powertrain options.
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Renault India has paused pre-bookings for the upcoming Duster Hybrid after confirming that the model has already been fully allocated for the year. The strong response highlights the growing demand for electrified powertrains in the segment.

Even before the official reveal of the new Duster, Renault had outlined its engine options, placing significant emphasis on the hybrid variant. This version, in particular, drew attention for its promise of improved efficiency and advanced technology.

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The Duster will be offered with three engine choices overall. Currently, two turbo-petrol options are available: a 1.0-litre unit and a more powerful 1.3-litre engine.

However, the spotlight remains on the strong-hybrid version. It is expected to feature a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a hybrid system and a 1.4kWh battery pack, along with an automatic transmission. This setup produces 162 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

With hybrid assistance, the Duster is expected to deliver competitive fuel efficiency, potentially matching offerings from Maruti and Toyota in the same space.

Pricing for the hybrid variant is likely to be announced during the festive season around Diwali. It is expected to fall in the range of 19 lakh to 23 lakh. The strong demand suggests that buyers are increasingly open to paying a premium for better efficiency and convenience.

What is the pricing of the new Renault Duster?

Currently, the Duster is priced between 10.29 lakh ex-showroom and 18.09 lakh. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

What are the other engine options available with the new Renault Duster?

Apart from the hybrid, the new Duster will be available with two petrol engine options. The first is a Turbo TCe 160 unit that delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.

For those looking for a simpler setup, Renault will also offer a 1.0-litre TCe 100 petrol engine producing 100 PS and 160 Nm, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 15:17 pm IST

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