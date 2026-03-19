New Renault Duster Hybrid sold out for 2026

Renault India has paused pre-bookings for the upcoming Duster Hybrid after confirming that the model has already been fully allocated for the year. The strong response highlights the growing demand for electrified powertrains in the segment.

Even before the official reveal of the new Duster, Renault had outlined its engine options, placing significant emphasis on the hybrid variant. This version, in particular, drew attention for its promise of improved efficiency and advanced technology.

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The Duster will be offered with three engine choices overall. Currently, two turbo-petrol options are available: a 1.0-litre unit and a more powerful 1.3-litre engine.

However, the spotlight remains on the strong-hybrid version. It is expected to feature a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a hybrid system and a 1.4kWh battery pack, along with an automatic transmission. This setup produces 162 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

With hybrid assistance, the Duster is expected to deliver competitive fuel efficiency, potentially matching offerings from Maruti and Toyota in the same space.

Pricing for the hybrid variant is likely to be announced during the festive season around Diwali. It is expected to fall in the range of ₹19 lakh to ₹23 lakh. The strong demand suggests that buyers are increasingly open to paying a premium for better efficiency and convenience.

What is the pricing of the new Renault Duster?

Currently, the Duster is priced between ₹10.29 lakh ex-showroom and ₹18.09 lakh. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

What are the other engine options available with the new Renault Duster?

Apart from the hybrid, the new Duster will be available with two petrol engine options. The first is a Turbo TCe 160 unit that delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.

For those looking for a simpler setup, Renault will also offer a 1.0-litre TCe 100 petrol engine producing 100 PS and 160 Nm, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

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