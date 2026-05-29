Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Variants explained

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Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift in India on May 28, which marked a significant overhaul of design and feature list for the entry-level hatchback of the brand. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the updated version of the hatchback comes priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updated iteration of the Tiago incorporates a plethora of changes inside and out. The exterior has received a host of changes in the form of a new fascia. The headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, taillight, and tailgate have received a significant design overhaul. Inside the cabin as well, the hatchback has become more upmarket with the addition of two free-standing digital screens in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The seat and upholstery materials have been improved.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise prices & powertrain combinations (All prices, ex-showroom)
|Petrol + MT
|Petrol + AMT
|Petrol-CNG + MT
|Petrol-CNG + AMT
|Smart
|₹4.69 lakh
|NA
|₹5.79 lakh
|NA
|Pure
|₹5.49 lakh
|₹6 lakh
|₹6.49 lakh
|₹7.05 lakh
|Pure+
|₹5.99 lakh
|₹6.55 lakh
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹7.55 lakh
|Pure+ A
|₹6.49 lakh
|TBA
|₹7.49 lakh
|TBA
|Creative
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹7.55 lakh
|₹7.99 lakh
|₹8.55 lakh
|Creative+
|₹7.29 lakh
|₹7.85 lakh
|NA
|NA
The new Tiago is available in six different exterior colours and six trim options. The colour options for the hatchback are: Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. On the other hand, the six trim choices are: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative, and Creative+.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise colour options
|Pristine White
|Daytona Grey
|Pure Grey
|Pangong Pulse
|Sobo Surge
|Varanasi Vibrance
|Smart
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pure
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Pure+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pure+ A
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Creative
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Creative+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The hatchback gets two different power mill options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with both manual and AMT choices, while there is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-CNG cylinder kit as well, which is also available with manual and AMT unit options.
The Tata Tiago gets the petrol-manual powertrain combination across all six variants. The base-spec Smart variant misses out on the AMT option, in both petrol and CNG guises, while the Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A and Creative variants are available with all four powertrain combinations, namely petrol+MT, petrol-AMT, petrol-CNG+MT, and petrol-CNG+AMT. The top-spec Creative+ trim misses out on the CNG powertrain options and is only available with the petrol engine.
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift, here is a comprehensive explainer of each variant to understand what you get with each trim of the hatch.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise key features
|Smart
|Pure (Addition to Smart)
|Pure+ (Addition to Pure)
|Pure+ A (Addition to Pure+)
|Creative (Addition to Pure+ A)
|Creative+ (Addition to Creative)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
The updated version of Tiago comes with a larger freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display with Bluetooth connectivity, automatic AC with rear AC vents, rear Type-C USB charging ports, dual wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and auto folding ORVMs, among others.
On the safety front, the facelifted version of the hatchback gets six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera with a blind-spot detector, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.