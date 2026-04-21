Planning to buy 2026 Kia Syros? Variant-wise price and key features explained
This is the second time Kia has rejigged the variant lineup of the Syros in 2026, and with the latest revision, the compact SUV has become more affordable for consumers.
Kia India has introduced the updated version of the Kia Syros recently. The new 2026 Kia Syros is available at a starting price of ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list stretches up to ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The MY2026 update for the Kia Syros has brought a host of design tweaks and a revised colour palette to the car, in an attempt to sustain its appeal to consumers.
The 2026 Kia Syros is available in nine different exterior colour options, which are Ivory Silver Matte, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Gravity Grey, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl. Among these, three colours are new, namely the Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.
|2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise pricelist (All prices, ex-showroom)
|Variants
|Petrol-MT
|Petrol-DCT
|Diesel-MT
|Diesel-AT
|HTE (New)
|₹8.40 lakh
|-
|-
|-
|HTE (O) (New)
|₹9.20 lakh
|-
|₹10 lakh
|-
|HTK (EX)
|₹9.80 lakh
|-
|₹10.60 lakh
|-
|HTK+
|₹10.74 lakh
|₹11.94 lakh
|₹11.54 lakh
|₹12.74 lakh
|HTK+ (O) (New)
|₹12 lakh
|₹13.20 lakh
|₹12.80 lakh
|₹14 lakh
|HTX
|-
|₹14 lakh
|-
|₹14.80 lakh
|HTX (O) (New)
|-
|₹15 lakh
|-
|₹15.80 lakh
Also check these Cars
The lineup of the Kia Syros has received a major update. The updated compact SUV is now offered in seven trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX (O). Among these, the HTE, HTE (O), HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) are new ones, whereas the previously offered HTK, HTK (O), HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims have been discontinued under this revision.
|2026 Kia Syros: Variant & colours
|Variants
|Colours
In terms of design, the changes include revised front and rear bumpers with new body-coloured trapezoidal inserts, updated gloss-black skid plates replacing the silver ones. The higher-spec trims received new LED fog lamps and a high-mounted LED stop lamp as well. The wing mirror caps and roof rails have also received blacked-out treatment, while the 17-inch alloy wheels on the HTX and HTX (O) trims have received a new design and neon brake callipers.
Inside the cabin, the 2026 Kia Syros doesn't come with any new features, but the equipment list has been rejigged to offer more comfort and convenience to occupants on the lower and mid-spec trims.
Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features the 2026 Kia Syros offers.
|2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise-key features
|HTE
|HTE (O)
|HTK EX
|HTK+
|HTK+ (O)
|HTX
|HTX (O)
AT only:
On the powertrain front, the 2026 Kia Syros continues with the same powertrain lineup. It continues with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, there is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Power and torque outputs are also the same as before.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week