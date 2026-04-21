Planning to buy 2026 Kia Syros? Variant-wise price and key features explained

Kia India has introduced the updated version of the Kia Syros recently. The new 2026 Kia Syros is available at a starting price of ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list stretches up to ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The MY2026 update for the Kia Syros has brought a host of design tweaks and a revised colour palette to the car, in an attempt to sustain its appeal to consumers.

This is the second time Kia has rejigged the variant lineup of the Syros in 2026, and with the latest revision, the compact SUV has become more affordable for consumers.

The 2026 Kia Syros is available in nine different exterior colour options, which are Ivory Silver Matte, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Gravity Grey, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl. Among these, three colours are new, namely the Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise pricelist (All prices, ex-showroom) Variants Petrol-MT Petrol-DCT Diesel-MT Diesel-AT HTE (New) ₹ 8.40 lakh - - - HTE (O) (New) ₹ 9.20 lakh - ₹ 10 lakh - HTK (EX) ₹ 9.80 lakh - ₹ 10.60 lakh - HTK+ ₹ 10.74 lakh ₹ 11.94 lakh ₹ 11.54 lakh ₹ 12.74 lakh HTK+ (O) (New) ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 13.20 lakh ₹ 12.80 lakh ₹ 14 lakh HTX - ₹ 14 lakh - ₹ 14.80 lakh HTX (O) (New) - ₹ 15 lakh - ₹ 15.80 lakh

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The lineup of the Kia Syros has received a major update. The updated compact SUV is now offered in seven trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX (O). Among these, the HTE, HTE (O), HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) are new ones, whereas the previously offered HTK, HTK (O), HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims have been discontinued under this revision.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant & colours Variants Colours HTE

HTE (O)

HTK EX

HTK+

HTK+ (O)

HTX

HTX (O) Ivory Silver Matte

Magma Red

Ivory Silver Gloss

Gravity Grey

Frost Blue

Pewter Olive

Imperial Blue

Aurora Black Pearl

Glacier White Pearl

In terms of design, the changes include revised front and rear bumpers with new body-coloured trapezoidal inserts, updated gloss-black skid plates replacing the silver ones. The higher-spec trims received new LED fog lamps and a high-mounted LED stop lamp as well. The wing mirror caps and roof rails have also received blacked-out treatment, while the 17-inch alloy wheels on the HTX and HTX (O) trims have received a new design and neon brake callipers.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Kia Syros doesn't come with any new features, but the equipment list has been rejigged to offer more comfort and convenience to occupants on the lower and mid-spec trims.

Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features the 2026 Kia Syros offers.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise-key features HTE HTE (O) HTK EX HTK+ HTK+ (O) HTX HTX (O) Digital tiger face

Ice-cube halogen headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Flush-fitting door handles

Side door garnish with body-coloured accents

Glossy Black front and rear skid plates with body-coloured aero inserts

Glossy Black finish for front hood garnish and ORVMs

LED fog lights and high-mounted stop lamp

Shark-fin antenna

Black and grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents

Semi-leatherette seats

12-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.2-inch MID

10.25-inch touchscreen unit

Four speakers

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Steering-mounted controls

4 type-C charging ports

Tilt-adjustable steering

Rear door sunshade curtains

Centre console with armrest and cupholders

Remote key with central locking

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

6 airbags

ABS with EBD

BAS, ESC, VSM, HAC, and ESS

Speed-sensing auto-door lock

Impact-sensing auto-door unlock

Rollover sensors

LED fog lights

Rear occupant alert Electric sunroof

LED lighting (internal)

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Two tweeters

Height-adjustable driver seat

Highline TPMS Ice-cube LED headlamps

LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

LED tail lights

Glossy Black roof rails

Reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines

Automatic lights Panoramic sunroof

Cloud Blue and Grey interior theme with Mint Green accents

60:40 split rear seats with recline function

Rear centre armrest with cupholders and adjustable headrests

Cruise control

One-touch up-down window function for driver seat

Centre console with armrest and cupholders (MT only) AT only: Smart key with push-button start

EPB with auto-hold

Paddle shifters

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)

Traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Snow)

Driver door up/down via smart key

Rear disc brakes

Headlamp escort function

Centre console with arm-rest and retractable cup holders Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Smart key with push-button start

Driver door window up/down via smart key

Rear wiper and washer

Parcel tray 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Neon-coloured brake calipers

Grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents

12.3-inch touchscreen unit

8-speaker Harman Kardon music system

Smart dashcam with dual camera

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charger

4-way powered driver seat 12.3-inch instrument cluster

Kia Connect 2.0

OTA updates

5-inch automatic climate control unit

Rear ventilated seats (Seat base only)

Auto-dimming IRVM

On the powertrain front, the 2026 Kia Syros continues with the same powertrain lineup. It continues with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, there is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Power and torque outputs are also the same as before.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: