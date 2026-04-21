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Planning to buy 2026 Kia Syros? Variant-wise price and key features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2026, 09:18 am
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This is the second time Kia has rejigged the variant lineup of the Syros in 2026, and with the latest revision, the compact SUV has become more affordable for consumers.

2026 Kia Syros
2026 Kia Syros launched in India, priced at ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), with new variants, colour options and more.
2026 Kia Syros
2026 Kia Syros launched in India, priced at ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), with new variants, colour options and more.
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Kia India has introduced the updated version of the Kia Syros recently. The new 2026 Kia Syros is available at a starting price of 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list stretches up to 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The MY2026 update for the Kia Syros has brought a host of design tweaks and a revised colour palette to the car, in an attempt to sustain its appeal to consumers.

The 2026 Kia Syros is available in nine different exterior colour options, which are Ivory Silver Matte, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Gravity Grey, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl. Among these, three colours are new, namely the Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise pricelist (All prices, ex-showroom)
VariantsPetrol-MTPetrol-DCTDiesel-MTDiesel-AT
HTE (New) 8.40 lakh---
HTE (O) (New) 9.20 lakh- 10 lakh-
HTK (EX) 9.80 lakh- 10.60 lakh-
HTK+ 10.74 lakh 11.94 lakh 11.54 lakh 12.74 lakh
HTK+ (O) (New) 12 lakh 13.20 lakh 12.80 lakh 14 lakh
HTX- 14 lakh- 14.80 lakh
HTX (O) (New)- 15 lakh- 15.80 lakh

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The lineup of the Kia Syros has received a major update. The updated compact SUV is now offered in seven trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX (O). Among these, the HTE, HTE (O), HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) are new ones, whereas the previously offered HTK, HTK (O), HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims have been discontinued under this revision.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant & colours
VariantsColours
  • HTE
  • HTE (O)
  • HTK EX
  • HTK+
  • HTK+ (O)
  • HTX
  • HTX (O)
  • Ivory Silver Matte
  • Magma Red
  • Ivory Silver Gloss
  • Gravity Grey
  • Frost Blue
  • Pewter Olive
  • Imperial Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Glacier White Pearl

In terms of design, the changes include revised front and rear bumpers with new body-coloured trapezoidal inserts, updated gloss-black skid plates replacing the silver ones. The higher-spec trims received new LED fog lamps and a high-mounted LED stop lamp as well. The wing mirror caps and roof rails have also received blacked-out treatment, while the 17-inch alloy wheels on the HTX and HTX (O) trims have received a new design and neon brake callipers.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Kia Syros doesn't come with any new features, but the equipment list has been rejigged to offer more comfort and convenience to occupants on the lower and mid-spec trims.

Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features the 2026 Kia Syros offers.

2026 Kia Syros: Variant-wise-key features
HTEHTE (O)HTK EXHTK+HTK+ (O)HTXHTX (O)
  • Digital tiger face
  • Ice-cube halogen headlamps
  • 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
  • Flush-fitting door handles
  • Side door garnish with body-coloured accents
  • Glossy Black front and rear skid plates with body-coloured aero inserts
  • Glossy Black finish for front hood garnish and ORVMs
  • LED fog lights and high-mounted stop lamp
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Black and grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents
  • Semi-leatherette seats
  • 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4.2-inch MID
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen unit
  • Four speakers
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • 4 type-C charging ports
  • Tilt-adjustable steering
  • Rear door sunshade curtains
  • Centre console with armrest and cupholders
  • Remote key with central locking
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear AC vents
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • BAS, ESC, VSM, HAC, and ESS
  • Speed-sensing auto-door lock
  • Impact-sensing auto-door unlock
  • Rollover sensors
  • LED fog lights
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Electric sunroof
  • LED lighting (internal)
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Two tweeters
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Highline TPMS
  • Ice-cube LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators
  • LED tail lights
  • Glossy Black roof rails
  • Reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines
  • Automatic lights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Cloud Blue and Grey interior theme with Mint Green accents
  • 60:40 split rear seats with recline function
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders and adjustable headrests
  • Cruise control
  • One-touch up-down window function for driver seat
  • Centre console with armrest and cupholders (MT only)

AT only:

  • Smart key with push-button start
  • EPB with auto-hold
  • Paddle shifters
  • Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)
  • Traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Snow)
  • Driver door up/down via smart key
  • Rear disc brakes
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Centre console with arm-rest and retractable cup holders
  • Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
  • Smart key with push-button start
  • Driver door window up/down via smart key
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Parcel tray
  • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Neon-coloured brake calipers
  • Grey interior theme with Matte Orange accents
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen unit
  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon music system
  • Smart dashcam with dual camera
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Wireless charger
  • 4-way powered driver seat
  • 12.3-inch instrument cluster
  • Kia Connect 2.0
  • OTA updates
  • 5-inch automatic climate control unit
  • Rear ventilated seats (Seat base only)
  • Auto-dimming IRVM

On the powertrain front, the 2026 Kia Syros continues with the same powertrain lineup. It continues with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, there is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Power and torque outputs are also the same as before.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2026, 09:18 am IST

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