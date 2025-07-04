The Land Rover Defender Octa grows sinister with new all-black variant

Published Jul 04, 2025

The Land Rover Defender Octa Black has been unveiled in a new Narvik Black shade

The new Defender builds on the Octa variant with all-black detailing for a meaner look

30 exterior elements have been finished in black to complement the theme

Customers can choose between 20- to 22-inch gloss black wheels with black centre caps

JLR further offers an optional chopped carbon fibre finish for the interior

The performance seats get new Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat upholstery

The Defender Octa Black has the same BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

The SUV makes 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque and gets 6D suspension for offroad fun

The new Defender Octa Black retains all the latest updates across the lineup
