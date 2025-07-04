The Land Rover Defender Octa grows sinister with new all-black variant

The Land Rover Defender Octa Black has been unveiled in a new Narvik Black shade
The new Defender builds on the Octa variant with all-black detailing for a meaner look
30 exterior elements have been finished in black to complement the theme
Customers can choose between 20- to 22-inch gloss black wheels with black centre caps
JLR further offers an optional chopped carbon fibre finish for the interior
The performance seats get new Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat upholstery
The Defender Octa Black has the same BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine
The SUV makes 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque and gets 6D suspension for offroad fun
The new Defender Octa Black retains all the latest updates across the lineup