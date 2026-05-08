Planning to buy Tesla Model Y? Variant-wise features explained
If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.
Tesla entered the Indian electric car market in 2025. Since its launch, despite the hype, the carmaker has not been able to rake in a satisfactory sales figure. Now, in an attempt to ramp up its sales numbers and appeal to the Indian customers, the electric car manufacturer has expanded the Model Y lineup in the country with the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y L.
The Tesla Model Y L is essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the electric SUV, with a larger body and a six-seat cabin layout, with captain seats for the middle row. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range versions, consumers can also opt for the more family-focused Model Y L with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
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All the variants of the EV continue with the signature minimalist design and tech-forward approach. However, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating layout and drivetrain configurations.
If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.
Tesla Model Y: variant-wise features
|Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise features
|Feature
|Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
|Tesla Model Y Premium Long Range RWD
|Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD
|Exterior
|LED Headlights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED Tail Lamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Flush-fitted door handles
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|19-inch alloy wheels
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interior
|All-black theme
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Optional Black and White theme
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient lightning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Air purifier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Heated steering wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-row
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power-adjustable AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|16-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|9-speaker audio system
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|19-speaker audio system
|No
|No
|Yes
|Safety
|Multiple airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic stability control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ADAS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Optional FSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
All the variants of the Tesla Model Y get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate. However, the alloy wheel design of the Model Y L is different.
Inside the cabin as well, the minimalist layout is there across the entire lineup. All the variants get features like ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone theme option, air purifier, electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charger, power-adjustable AC vents, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen for second-row occupants, etc. A major difference is that the Model Y L gets a six-seater layout with captain seats in the second row. Another major difference is the upgraded 19-speaker audio system in the Model Y L, in comparison to the 9-speaker audio system in other variants.
On the safety front, all the variants come with features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags. Optional full self-driving technology is also available.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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