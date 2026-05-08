HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy Tesla Model Y? Variant Wise Features Explained

Planning to buy Tesla Model Y? Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 08 May 2026, 09:57 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L is 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard wheelbase version, adding a third row to the cabin.
Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L is 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard wheelbase version, adding a third row to the cabin.
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tesla entered the Indian electric car market in 2025. Since its launch, despite the hype, the carmaker has not been able to rake in a satisfactory sales figure. Now, in an attempt to ramp up its sales numbers and appeal to the Indian customers, the electric car manufacturer has expanded the Model Y lineup in the country with the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y L.

The Tesla Model Y L is essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the electric SUV, with a larger body and a six-seat cabin layout, with captain seats for the middle row. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range versions, consumers can also opt for the more family-focused Model Y L with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon88 kWh Range Icon681 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

All the variants of the EV continue with the signature minimalist design and tech-forward approach. However, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating layout and drivetrain configurations.

If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Tesla Model Y: variant-wise features

Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise features
FeatureTesla Model Y Premium RWDTesla Model Y Premium Long Range RWDTesla Model Y L Premium AWD
ExteriorLED HeadlightsYesYesYes
LED Tail LampsYesYesYes
Flush-fitted door handlesYesYesYes
19-inch alloy wheelsYesYesYes
InteriorAll-black themeYesYesYes
Optional Black and White themeYesYesYes
Ambient lightningYesYesYes
Air purifierYesYesYes
Heated steering wheelYesYesYes
Electrically-adjustable seats with heating and ventilationYesYesYes
2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-rowYesYesYes
Wireless phone chargerYesYesYes
Power-adjustable AC ventsYesYesYes
16-inch touchscreen infotainment systemYesYesYes
8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengersYesYesYes
9-speaker audio systemYesYesNo
19-speaker audio systemNoNoYes
SafetyMultiple airbagsYesYesYes
Electronic stability controlYesYesYes
Electronic parking brake with auto-holdYesYesYes
360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensorsYesYesYes
ADASYesYesYes
Optional FSDYesYesYes

All the variants of the Tesla Model Y get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate. However, the alloy wheel design of the Model Y L is different.

Inside the cabin as well, the minimalist layout is there across the entire lineup. All the variants get features like ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone theme option, air purifier, electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charger, power-adjustable AC vents, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen for second-row occupants, etc. A major difference is that the Model Y L gets a six-seater layout with captain seats in the second row. Another major difference is the upgraded 19-speaker audio system in the Model Y L, in comparison to the 9-speaker audio system in other variants.

On the safety front, all the variants come with features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags. Optional full self-driving technology is also available.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 09:57 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.