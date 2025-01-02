Planning to buy a new car? Wait for these upcoming cars before you decide

With the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Indian automotive market is gearing up for an exciting year in 2025 with several automakers planning to introduce new models across various segments. From electric vehicles (EVs) to SUVs and sedans the lineup of products promises innovation, advanced technology and a host of features tailored to Indian consumers. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated launches of 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is stepping into the EV game with the e Vitara which is set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be offered in two battery options a 49 kWh pack and a 61 kWh pack. These battery packs will offer a solid range of up to 500 km. Inside you can expect to find a dual-screen setup blending a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. Other likely features include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. The e Vitara will be offered in front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drivetrain options.

Hyundai Creta EV

The Creta EV is also slated to be showcased to Indian audiences at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on 17 January. The manufacturer has published a few teasers of the SUV and some spy shots have also surfaced which reveal the EV's similarities to its ICE counterpart. The Creta EV will retain the headlamp and DRL design while also featuring new alloys and an electric badge at the rear. No official details regarding the range of the Creta EV have been announced. However, it is expected that the Creta EV will have a driving range of around 500 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric officially teased ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra was previously also showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo in 2023 and it is now ready to be launched in the markets in both ICE and EV versions. The SUV is based on the idea of the Tata Sierra from 1991 and is expected to get a 60-80 kWh battery pack. The expected range of the Sierra EV is close to 500 km whereas the Sierra ICE will get two engines including an expected 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol and the Safari derived 2-litre diesel.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster will also be debuting in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The roadster will feature a soft-top with scissor doors. The stylish EV will get a 77 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The manufacturer has claimed a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. The MG Cyberster will be sold exclusively through the MG Select retail channels.

Also Read : MG Cyberster to come in Inca Yellow along with three other eye-catching shades

New Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda will showcase the 2025 Octavia RS in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Octavia RS internationally packs a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine producing 260 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the standard Octavia, the RS sits 15 mm lower and gets an electronic limited-slip differential. On the outside, the Skoda Octavia RS looks similar to the standard Octavia except for subtle changes including the blacked-out grille, redesigned grille with bigger air intakes, new alloy wheels and more.

Whether you’re looking for an eco-friendly commute or a feature-packed family car, the new year's lineup has something for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates as these vehicles hit the roads!

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: