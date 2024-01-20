Maruti cars become more expensive: Check out new prices

Maruti has announced a price hike for its models
Maruti Suzuki's most affordable car Alto K10 is now priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza now comes priced between ₹8.29 and ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno now comes priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki is not the only automaker in India that announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles from January 2024
Several other carmakers including Tata Motors and Mahindra among others, also hiked the prices of their cars citing the higher production costs due to rising raw material prices.
The automaker has stated in a regulatory filing that its entire passenger vehicle range has witnessed a price hike
The price hike is expected to be around 0.45 per cent
Maruti sells cars through two channels Arena and Nexa
While the Arena focuses on mass-market models like Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire etc., Nexa emphasises on premium passenger vehicles like Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny etc.