Five new and exciting cars that are expected to come up in the new year

A few carmakers have already announced the launch dates of their respective entries while others are shrouded in suspense and expectations. With 2024 coming to a close, let us take a look at all the exciting new cars that are expected to debut in the new year:

1 Kia Syros: The Kia Syros is the next offering from the South Korean carmaker, and it is slated for a public debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi in January 2025. The new SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos and will bring both petrol and diesel powertrain options. While not many details are available at present, the Syros will carry over design elements from Kia’s global portfolio. It will feature a boxy silhouette with vertically stacked LEDs and rugged design elements. It is expected to bring the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol tuned as well as the 1.5-litre diesel unit, with manual, DCT, and torque converter gearbox options available. In terms of features, Kia is likely to go the whole yard with multiple screens and wireless smartphone connectivity, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and more.

2 2025 BMW X3: The 2025 BMW X3 is coming to India and is expected to launch in January 2025. The fourth generation of the SUV was unveiled globally earlier this year in June and it is built on a new platform with a fresh new aesthetic. It brings new and multiple powertrain options along with a host of new features. The 2025 X3 will offer one plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid options. There is an additional, beefed-up M50 variant that will come with a six-cylinder petrol engine. As for India, the X3 is expected to offer mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines.

The SUV has a new compact yet angular kidney grille that emits a white glow. This is accompanied by adaptive LED headlamps with blue accents and thin L-shaped air curtains. The cabin is outfitted with ambient LED lighting and electronically adjustable sports seats in the front. The car further brings a curved panoramic display that houses both the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment. The 2025 X3 comes with an optional ADAS package that includes features such as Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Protection, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Distance Control.

3 Tata Sierra EV: The iconic Sierra nameplate is going to be revived as an electric vehicle and it is going to be debuted in 2025 in a new and modernised avatar. The Tata Sierra EV is part of the Indian automaker’s next generation of EVs and will get an ICE-powered iteration shortly after its launch. It will retain the iconic boxy profile and the classic panoramic rear windowpane which is no longer a fixed window like in the original model. The Sierra EV will feature a sleek LED strip running across its nose section with split LED headlamps on either end. It is expected to bring a broad range of features with a dualscreen display that houses a 12.3-inch infotainment and a digital cluster.

Expect the cabin to be outfitted in premium leatherette with ventilated front seats. A wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and Level-2 ADAS are among other expected features. The Sierra EV is going to be built on Tata’s Gen2 platform that was introduced with the Punch EV. With this, the car can be compatible with 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options. Depending on the variant selected, the Sierra EV is expected to offer between 450 and 550 km of single-range charge.

4 Hyundai Creta EV: The most popular model within Hyundai India’s portfolio is getting a much-awaited electric iteration that will break cover at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to feature design elements that the regular ICE model showcased with its recent facelift. Camouflaged test mules spotted recently show the Creta EV with a similar rear bumper, a connected rear taillamp and shark fin antenna among other features. While the headlamps and DRLs are expected to be carried over, Hyundai is expected to bring a closed front panel in place of the radiator grille.

The cabin is expected to feature the same dualscreen setup that is found in the ICE model as well as Level-2 ADAS and a blindspot camera. The interior could be outfitted in premium leatherette and is expected to get a new gear selector with a different centre console layout. The Creta EV will be built on an updated version of the K2 architecture and is expected to bring two variants with different battery pack options. With this, it is expected to bring 45 kWh and 55 kWh options with a 500 km single-charge range.

5 MG Gloster facelift: The MG Gloster first debuted in 2020 for the Indian markets and it is going to get a facelift that will break cover early next year. It is expected to carry a design that is similar to the Gloster sold internationally, and to that end, it will feature a heavily redesigned front fascia. It is expected to get the popular split LED treatment with the DRLs positioned above and vertical headlamps stacked below. The SUV is further expected to come riding on new alloy wheel options with a bolder front grille and chunky cladding all around.

Expect the cabin to get reworked with new colour schemes and a new dashboard layout with a bigger infotainment unit. This may be the same infotainment that is currently fitted in the new-gen MG Hector SUV. In powertrain terms, MG is not expected to make any changes, and the Gloster is going to continue using the same 2.0-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol. Both engines will be available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

