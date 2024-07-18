Nissan X-Trail unveiled in India. Check what Toyota Fortuner rival offers

Nissan Motor India has revealed the India-spec X-Trail on 17th July in the Indian market. The fourth generation of X-Trail will be brought through the CBU route or as a Completely Built Unit. The X-Trail will be the second product in Nissan's portfolio after Magnite. The flagship SUV will be competing against the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster in the Indian market.

Nissan X-Trail will be offered in three colours in the Indian market. Alfonso Albaisa, SVP of Nissan Design, said that they have carefully chosen the colour options. There will be Solid White, Diamond Black and Champagne Silver on offer.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Nissan X-Trail 1995.0 cc 1995.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Meridian 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 29.90 - 39.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Citroen C5 Aircross 1997.0 cc 1997.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Nissan X-Trail: Specs

Powering the Nissan X-Trail will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 162 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 300 Nm. It comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission and there is also a 12V mild-hybrid system. Unfortunately, there is no all-wheel drive system on offer that the rivals do come with.

Also Read : Nissan Motor to launch the new X-Trail SUV on this date. Check details

Nissan X-Trail: Features

In terms of features, the X-Trail comes with dual-zone climate control, a digital driver's display, a wireless charger, keyless entry with a push button to start/stop the engine, cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel and much more.

Nissan X-Trail: Safety equipment

The safety features on offer would be automatic wipers, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, traction control and a limited-slip differential.

Also Read : Upcoming cars and bikes to launch in July

Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions

The X-Trail measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,705 mm. The 7-seater SUV has a 5.5-metre turning radius, 210 mm of ground clearance, and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 255/45 tyres.

Nissan X-Trail: Price

Because the X-Trail is coming to India as a CBU, it can be expected to be priced around ₹40 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: