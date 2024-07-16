Toyota Fortuner rival, Jeep Meridian gets a price cut. Now starts at

Jeep Meridian just got a price cut and now the range starts at ₹29.49 lakh ex-showroom. Earlier, the prices of the Jeep Meridian started from ₹31.23 lakh ex-showroom. It is expected that these prices are for a limited period only. Jeep sells the Meridian in two trims - Overland and Limited (O). There is also an X package that customers can get.

Jeep has already confirmed that they will be launching the Meridian facelift in the Indian market later this year. The manufacturer has already been testing the Meridian 2.0 on the Indian roads.

The test mule that was spotted was equipped with sensors for the Advanced Driver Aids System. It was on test by Bosch so there is a possibility that the SUV will use ADAS sensors sourced from Bosch. Apart from ADAS technology, the 2024 Meridian is expected to come with redesigned bumpers in the front as well as rear. It is expected that there will be no changes to the lighting elements. There could be a few subtle changes to the interior as well in terms of the material and colour choices for the upholstery and dashboard.

2024 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hector Plus, Tata Harrier and Safari. It puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep offers the Meridian with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also a 4x4 drivetrain available with the Meridian. Unfortunately, Jeep does not have a petrol engine in its lineup.

Also Read : Citroen and Jeep offer monsoon service packages for July. Check details

2024 Jeep Meridian: Rivals

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to go against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming Ford Everest. MG is also preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Gloster in the Indian market.

