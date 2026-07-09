Nissan Tekton launched at 10.49 lakh, gets Patrol-inspired design

Nissan India has launched the Tekton SUV at a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) going all the way up to ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Tekton SUV gets design inspired from the bigger Nissan Patrol sold in the international market. Bookigs have commenced and deliveries of the SUV are slated to begin from July 20.

Nissan has finally launched the Tekton SUV starting at ₹ 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes packing bold design cues inspired by the elder sibling, the Patrol.

The Tekton will be offered in India six variants and with two engine options. The SUV is offered in six mono and five dual tone colour options. The SUV has also secured a 5-star saftey rating from BNCAP.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features, Colour

Nissan Tekton: Design

The Tekton's front-end design draws strong inspiration from the Patrol, giving it a more squared-off look compared to the Renault Duster. It features an upright grille with two chrome slats, flanked by slim LED headlamps. Connecting the headlamps is a full-width C-shaped LED daytime running light, with a red strip beneath them. The bonnet has prominent creases and displays Tekton lettering. The lower bumper combines a dual-tone finish with a faux silver skid plate and LED fog lamps.

On the side, the Tekton resembles the Duster but stands out with new 18-inch alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and a silver trim on the front doors. The front doors have traditional pull handles, while the rear doors feature integrated handles on the C-pillars.

Looking at the back of the Tekton, you can see a full-width LED light bar that links the C-shaped tail-lamps, echoing the front lighting design. A roof-mounted spoiler sits above the upright tailgate, which, unlike the Duster's, is painted in a single body colour, giving a cleaner look. The lower bumper retains the dual-tone finish with a silver skid plate, and "Tekton" lettering appears on the tailgate.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton secures 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Nissan Tekton: Powertrain options

Powertrain options for the Nissan Tekton include a 1.0-litre engine that develops 100 hp and 166 Nm of torque. It comes paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

There is also a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol which produces 163 hp and 280 Nm. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

Nissan Tekton: Interior and features

The interior of the Nissan Tekton gets a dual-tone treatment with Burgundy and Rose Gold shades. The seats are covered with leatherette, and a 3-spoke steering wheel is offered as well. The centre console gets a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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