Next-gen Jeep Compass spied testing ahead of global debut soon

The next-generation Jeep Compass is set for a global debut in a few weeks from now and the first spy shots of the near-production version have made their way online. The new-gen Compass will be based on an all-new platform and will also sport a more evolved design language inspired by the larger Grand Cherokee models. While Jeep previously shared teaser images of the SUV, the spy shots give a clearer look at the on-road proportions of the upcoming model.

2025 Jeep Compass Spied Testing

The third-generation Jeep Compass appears to get a more upright grille with what appears to be a bolder design language. While completely covered in camouflage, the test mule gives away the flatish bonnet and boxy profile that should give it a larger road presence. The rectangular headlamps, sharply styled LED DRLs, and squared-off wheel arches are also apparent. The new Compass is rumoured to get an illuminated seven-slat grille, aiming for a more upmarket look on the SUV.

2025 Jeep Compass: What To Expect?

The next-gen Jeep Compass will not only look different but will be built on the new STLA Medium platform, part of the Stellantis Group. The new platform will enable Jeep to bring the Compass in multiple powertrain options, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric. The automaker is also expected to offer front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, depending on the variant and powertrain.

The new platform will also make for more liberal cabin space, one of the pain points on the current compass. The new model should get a roomier second row for better overall comfort while also growing wider than the current model. Other upgrades will include a more tech-friendly cabin with a larger infotainment system and digital console, a restyled dashboard, new ADAS tech, and more connectivity features.

The next-gen Jeep Compass will retain the boxy yet butch styling inspired by Jeep's bigger SUVs

The next-gen Jeep Compass is scheduled for a rollout in Europe sometime in April or May this year. The model will be launched in a phased manner in multiple markets across Europe later in the year. Meanwhile, the SUV is expected to reach North America and other global markets in 2026.

Will The Next-Gen Compass Come To India

Jeep has not confirmed if the next-generation Compass is slated to be launched in India. With concerns over high pricing, given the more expensive STLA Medium platform and low volumes, the next Compass could be ruled out for India. The automaker, though is yet to officially confirm the same. Meanwhile, Jeep India could continue retailing the current Compass with more updates till it finds a replacement.

