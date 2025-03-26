LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 26, 2025: Volkswagen, BMW group electric cars outsell Tesla in Europe in February
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 26, 2025
Latest news on March 26, 2025: Musk's role in politics, rising competition in the EV market and the phasing out of the existing version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, have all impacted sales.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
26 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen, BMW group electric cars outsell Tesla in Europe in February
26 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tariff war takes a toll: Canada freezes rebate payments to Tesla, bans it from future rebate programs
- Canada has frozen C$43 million ($30.11 million) of rebate payments for Tesla.
26 Mar 2025, 07:43 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Emergency braking, drowsiness alerts & lane departure warnings to be mandatory in these cars from April 2026. Know more
- All large passenger vehicles carrying more than eight occupants, along with buses and trucks, must have advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS), driver drowsiness and attention warning systems (DDAWS), and lane departure warning systems (LDWS).
First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 07:43 AM IST
