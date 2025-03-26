HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 26, 2025: Volkswagen, Bmw Group Electric Cars Outsell Tesla In Europe In February
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 26, 2025: Volkswagen, BMW group electric cars outsell Tesla in Europe in February

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 26, 2025
2025 BMW 3 Series LWB
Latest news on March 26, 2025: Musk's role in politics, rising competition in the EV market and the phasing out of the existing version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, have all impacted sales.
2025 BMW 3 Series LWB
Latest news on March 26, 2025: Musk's role in politics, rising competition in the EV market and the phasing out of the existing version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, have all impacted sales.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
26 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen, BMW group electric cars outsell Tesla in Europe in February

  • Musk's role in politics, rising competition in the EV market and the phasing out of the existing version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, have all impacted sales.
Read the full story here

26 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tariff war takes a toll: Canada freezes rebate payments to Tesla, bans it from future rebate programs

  • Canada has frozen C$43 million ($30.11 million) of rebate payments for Tesla.
Read the full story here

26 Mar 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Emergency braking, drowsiness alerts & lane departure warnings to be mandatory in these cars from April 2026. Know more

  • All large passenger vehicles carrying more than eight occupants, along with buses and trucks, must have advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS), driver drowsiness and attention warning systems (DDAWS), and lane departure warning systems (LDWS).
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.